Beetroot beauty tips: Here's how to use chukander for shiny hair, pink lips, brighter skin

Packed with essential nutrients, beetroots are rich in calcium, iron, vitamins A and C, fiber, folate (vitamin B9), manganese and potassium and they not only help in improving blood flow but also lower the blood pressure and increase exercise or athletic performance. Low in calories, beetroots are even considered by some to protect from signs of aging such as wrinkles and this superfood aides in hair growth and prevent hair loss as well.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Arthi Raghuram, Founder of Deyga Organics, shared, “Beetroot contains a lot of natural vitamins, proteins, potassium and antioxidants, all of which are vital for healthy skin and hair. The active nutrients in beetroot reduce premature greying and keep your hair well-hydrated. Include beetroot in your diet, have the juice regularly or use the extracts with lemon juice and aloe vera on your scalp for healthy hair.”

She suggested, “The antioxidants in beetroot also perk up your skin, so its concoction is best for people with oily skin and acne problems. Beetroot juice acts like detox and a little application on skin and lips will expel the dead skin, with the clean layer underneath. Use beetroot juice with almond oil or yogurt and apply it as a face pack for 10-15 minutes, for smoother and softer skin. Beetroot also has bleaching properties, so if it is a part of lip balms, it gives you the perfect tint as well as moisturizes them.”

Asserting that beetroot is an amazing vegetable that works wonders on your skin and hair, Aakash Anand, Founder of Bella Vita Organics, recommended, “It has vitamin C that prevents skin pigmentation and using beetroot extracts on your skin can give you a nice pinkish complexion. You can also apply beetroot juice on your skin to get rid of the dead skin cells. Its antioxidant properties will relieve your under-eye bags. Beetroot extracts also work well on chapped lips, making them look naturally pink and hydrated with consistent use. Beetroot’s mineral properties are excellent for hair health. You can use the juice or pulp as a hair mask and then shampoo your hair. The minerals within it can prevent hair fall and damage as well as repair lifeless hair.”