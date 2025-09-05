Rising PCOS in teens: Gynaecologist shares 5 causes behind this disturbing trend

PCOS or Polycystic Ovary Syndrome is a common hormonal disorder that leads to menstrual irregularity, acne, weight gain and mood swings. However, PCOS in adolescents has seen a disturbing steep increase. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Kavitha G Pujar, consultant - obstetrician, gynecologist and infertility specialist, Motherhood Hospitals, HRBR Layout, Bangalore shared a few causes: Also read | Nutritionist shares 7 tips to manage PCOS in just 4 weeks: 'Try seed cycling' PCOS in adolescents has seen a disturbing steep increase.(Shutterstock)

1. Physical inactivity and lack of movement

Teens spend long times being still as they are preoccupied with desks, phones, and screens. The absence of physical activity often results in long stretches of inactivity or sedentary behavior. This results in insulin resistance and disruption of hormonal secretion. Even a daily 30 minute brisk walk, or dance, physical activity helps to exercise and rest periods in favorable proportions can make a positive change to the hormone and menstruation cycles.

2. Diets dominated by processed foods and sugars

Foods like canned juice and bags of chips, and in fact, any diet dominated by sugars or refined carbohydrates can trigger an insulin spike. Diabetes and other hormonal disorders like insulin resistance might develop as consequences of the hormonal imbalance.

3. Early exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals

Disruption of the endocrine system are chemicals are more widely dispersed today than in the past. Cosmetics, some foods, and packaging done in plastic containers are the main forms of exposure to hormonal endocrine disruptors. This can alter the natural hormonal balance within an organism after extended periods of contact. Simply switching to non-plastic containers for food, using processed skincare, anti-aging creams, active exposure to sunlight, and preferably, organic food can greatly enhance. Such changes can be positive for hormonal balance.

4. Increasing academic stress and irregular sleep patterns

At times, studying for late at night, the exam stress, and device usage usually result in interrupted sleep. Lack of sleep and constant anxiety changes the balance of cortisol and insulin, hence the increased risk of PCOS. Getting 7–8 hours of uninterrupted sleep accompanied with yoga or journaling can be useful.

5. Family history and genetic disposition

Although we can't totally dismiss lifestyle, genetics is also important to consider here. Teenage girls with mothers and sisters who suffer from PCOS are very likely to develop the syndrome too. It can be very beneficial to get regular check-ups and maintain a healthy lifestyle in order to lessen both the chances of and severity in the case of PCOS.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.