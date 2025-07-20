Gynaecologist reveals 5 foods that women with PCOS should avoid this monsoon to manage symptoms better

Monsoon may seem relaxing, like having tea by the window on a scenic rainy day, but as much as it may sound calming, monsoon also brings tension with a wave of health challenges. The high moisture content in the air, sudden temperature fluctuations, scarce sunlight and increased risk of infections have a role in worsening existing health conditions too, like PCOS. Dr Sonia Golani, Consultant Gynaecologist and Obstetrician, Bhailal Amin General Hospital, Vadodara, Gujarat, shared with HT Lifestyle the importance of monsoon diet for women with PCOS to better manage symptoms like bloating, cravings and inflammation. Raw salad is one of the things to avoid in monsoon.(Shutterstock)

Women with PCOS may face health issues during the monsoon becayse of the weather conditions, making diet one of the effective ways to manage symptoms and support overall hormonal health. Dr Golani said,“For women living with PCOS, humid weather can aggravate bloating, skin issues and cravings while the temptation of fried snacks and sugary treats is at an all-time high. For Women with PCOS whose hormonal health, insulin sensitivity, and metabolic balance are already delicate, mindful eating during the rainy season is crucial.”

Dr Golani listed out 5 foods to avoid this monsoon:

1. Raw foods like salads

Raw salads often become the breeding grounds for bacteria. (Shutterstock)

Raw foods like salads can harbour bacteria due to increased moisture and contamination during the monsoon.

Opt for warm cooked meals which are easy to digest and gentle on the gut. Steamed veggies, soups or lightly sautéed salads should be part of your daily meal.

Include fibre-rich foods like lauki, turai and spinach.

2. White rice

Instead of white rice, consider switching to healthier carbs like quinoa. (Shutterstock)

PCOS involve insulin resistance, so stabilising sugar levels is a must.

Replace white rice with brown rice, millets or quinoa. These will help in reducing sugar spikes and keep you full for a longer duration.

3. Deep-fried foods

Monsoon season increases cravings for deep-fried fritters, but avoid.(Shutterstock)

Deep-fried food worsens inflammation and hormone imbalance.

Instead, try roasted chana, homemade air-fried snacks or baked snacks.

Drink cinnamon or ginger tea on a regular basis to improve insulin sensitivity and reduce bloating.

4. Dairy, if you are sensitive

Soy milk is one of the alternatives to regular dairy milk.(Shutterstock)

Women with PCOS who are sensitive to dairy.

It’s best to limit or replace it with plant-based milk like almond or oat milk.

5. Refined sugar

Instead of refined sugar, actively use jaggery. (Shutterstock)

Avoid refined sugars, which can spike insulin and trigger hormonal chaos.

Always opt for natural sweeteners like stevia or jaggery if needed.

Dr Sonia Golani revealed that monsoon is also the season when immunity takes a hit, making it very easy to fall sick. “Monsoon is also known as the flu season. Therefore, spices like turmeric, black pepper, cinnamon, fenugreek and ginger are anti-inflammatory, perfect for women with PCOS. Prepare a warm Kadha using these spices to sip during the daytime. Drink boiled, cooled water to avoid waterborne diseases because, even if it may not be hot outside, hydration is still key to hormone detox. You can also add fennel or cumin seeds for better digestion and hormonal regulation,” she suggested.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.