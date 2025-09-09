Health risk for pregnant women using laptops? Obstetrician recommends 5 precautions to keep the fetus safe

A laptop is an indispensable part of our lives, now that the world runs on digital connectivity end to end. Whether it’s work, entertainment, or managing finances, on a daily basis everyone keeps coming back to these screens. Pregnant women, whether they are working or not, also use laptops for several purposes. A laptop's radiation can compromise the health of the fetus in the womb.(Freepik)

Dr Dhivya Sharona, consultant in obstetrics and gynaecology at Rela Hospital in Chennai, shared with us that pregnant women, however, need to be careful. Not just laptops, but Dr Sharona cautioned that all electronic devices emit electromagnetic fields (EMF). A pregnant mother's health is already sensitive, so exposure to these may put the unborn baby's health in jeopardy.

She commented, “Modern-day mothers use laptops daily and even during pregnancy. This allows them to stay connected to continuing work while managing the demands of pregnancy. One of the major concerns is the exposure to electromagnetic fields, which is a type of non-ionising radiation produced by electronic devices like laptops, smartphones and Wi-Fi routers.”

How does it harm the fetus?

Dr Sharona zoomed in on one common tech issue, overheating. Along with this, she also addressed the poor posture that can result from using a laptop.

Elaborating more, she said, “The actual concern is the heat generated by the laptops. So, extended use of a laptop on the lap increases the temperature, which is associated with the risk of birth defects, especially in the first trimester. The next concern is prolonged sitting, which contributes to poor posture, which is again aggravated by weight gain and a shift of the centre of gravity because of the weight gain in pregnancy. This poor ergonomics leads to back pain, muscle strain and eye strain.”

The scientific community also investigated the health risks. A study published in 2023 in The Malaysian Journal of Medical Sciences found a troubling association of EMF exposure with miscarriage. Likewise, an even older study from 2012 warned that pregnant women using a laptop in close contact expose the fetus to EMF. A 2011 study identified the nature of the EMF and highlighted low-frequency EMF to be hazardous.

5 precautions for pregnant women when using laptops

Keep laptop at a safe distance.(Shutterstock)

With all the health hazards laptops pose due to EMF exposure, does this mean pregnant women should stop using them? A blanket ban is not the solution; instead, changing how you use your laptop can help reduce risks and keep the fetus safe.

Dr Sharona listed 5 precautions:

Limited usage of laptop time: it reduces the risk of prolonged exposure to the laptop, take 10 10-minute breaks once in two hours and do stretches, leg exercises and move around. Use a safe distance to reduce exposure to EMF, just like using wireless keyboards and a wireless mouse. Use cooling pads for laptops; this helps in reducing the temperature in the pelvic area by dissipating the heat and prevents overheating. Maintaining good posture, use a supportive chair and posture and have the laptop at eye level to prevent neck, back and eye sprain. Using a laptop desk, use the laptop at a safe distance of at least 20 inches from the belly, so that there is better air flow and heat dissipation during pregnancy.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.