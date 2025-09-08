Obstetrician names 5 nutrients pregnant mothers cannot miss out on to reduce the risks of congenital heart issues

Good heart health is one of the fundamentals of a healthy life, so nourishing the heart’s development needs to begin from day one, right in the mother’s womb. While expecting mothers are commonly told to 'eat for two,' eating smartly is the right approach. And what does eating smartly mean here? It means identifying the nutrients that play a major role in shaping the health of important organs like the heart and brain. Fresh veggies provide essential nutrients to pregnant women.(Shutterstock)

Dr Payal Choudhary, senior consultant - obstetrician & gynaecologist at Rosewalk by Rainbow Hospitals, confirmed with HT Lifestyle that the heart needs to be nourished in the womb itself with adequate nutrition. It's no wonder that the heart is the most important organ in the body, as Dr Choudhary remarked, it's the first of the very first organs to develop during pregnancy, making the mother's diet strongly invaluable for the fetus.

She further said, “Heart's growth depends a lot on the mother’s nutrition. The nutrients a mother eats serve as the building blocks for the heart, blood vessels, and circulation.”

There are big risks if the mother is not eating right during pregnancy “It can raise the risk of congenital heart issues or long-term heart disease in the child,” the doctor warned. Congenital heart issues include problems in the heart which are present from birth and may have developed in mother's womb.

This is why a balanced diet is non-negotiable for expectant mothers. Dr Choudhary listed 5 nutrients that mothers cannot miss out on, because of their strong influence on fetal heart development, resulting in good heart health in newborn babies.

Here are the 5 nutrients, along with the benefits and sources, as highlighted by the doctor:

1. Folic acid

Citrus fruits like orange, lemon, and grapefruit contain folic acid. (Unsplash)

Benefit: It is essential for early heart formation.

It is essential for early heart formation. Source: Folic acid is found in leafy greens, beans, citrus fruits, and fortified cereals

2. Iron

Nuts like almonds, walnuts contain iron.(Shutterstock)

Benefit: Iron supports oxygen supply to the developing heart.

Iron supports oxygen supply to the developing heart. Source: It can be found in spinach, lentils, lean meat, and nuts

3. Omega-3 fatty acids

Superseeds like flaxseeds contain omega-3 fatty acids.(Shutterstock)

Benefit: Omega-3 Fatty Acids (DHA and EPA) help in forming heart cells and blood vessels.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids (DHA and EPA) help in forming heart cells and blood vessels. Source: It can be found in fish like salmon, walnuts, and flaxseeds

4. Vitamin B12

Dairy products like cheese, milk usually contain high fat.(Shutterstock)

Benefit: Vitamin B12 works with folic acid for proper heart and nerve development.

Vitamin B12 works with folic acid for proper heart and nerve development. Source: It is present in eggs, dairy, and lean meats

5. Magnesium and potassium

Include avocado in diet for high potassium.(Shutterstock)

Benefit: Magnesium and Potassium regulate heartbeat and muscle function.

Magnesium and Potassium regulate heartbeat and muscle function. Source: You can find these in bananas, whole grains, avocados, and legumes

In the end, even something as simple as what mothers add to their plate builds a lifelong foundation for the baby's cardiovascular health. This is why an expectant mother cannot eat just for two, which indicates more towards overeating. Adding the right nutrient is where the real answer lies. Although it goes without saying that consulting a doctor in person will help to identify better nutrients as per individual requirments, since every pregnancy is different with unique needs.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.