Take the stairs over lift: Study reveals just 3 minutes of daily movement can reduce heart attack and stroke risk

Safeguarding cardiac health is commonly associated with consistent workouts and carefully planned schedules. Often, those who aren’t able to get enough physical activity due to tight work routines may worry about their heart health, wondering if they are falling behind. But, a study published in the journal Circulation sheds new light on this concern, and gives a more reassuring perception for those who may not be able to squeeze in long hours of workout. The findings revealed that even three minutes of short activities reduce the risk of major cardiac issues. Avoid lift and take the stairs.(Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Just 15 minutes of brisk walking a day may cut death risk by 20%, study finds

What do the study's findings say?

The study narrowed down to short yet vigorous movements that get the heart pumping and make you breathe faster. The researchers called this incidental physical activity (IPA). Engaging in such movements helps reduce the risk of cardiovascular issues, heart attacks, and strokes significantly.

IPA is the movement that is part of your daily routine and happens ‘incidentally’, i.e, it’s not planned, like going upstairs or rushing to catch a bus. The study further looked closely at two types: moderate and vigorous. The former is lighter, akin to a brisk walk, while the latter is more intense, making one breathe heavier, like running up stairs.

The findings also shared a time breakdown. Just one minute of vigorous incidental activity or 3 to 3.5 minutes of moderate incidental activity can give good heart health benefits.

What do the findings imply?

Running to catch the bus makes you breathe faster and heart pump faster. These small everyday 'intense' activities benefit your heart health.(Shutterstock)

The study's findings positively shape the importance of physical movement, demonstrating that even small, everyday activities play a vital role in heart health.

Dr Rajiv Bhagwat, Senior Consultant Cardiologist at Breach Candy Hospital, weighed in on the finding and confirmed that regular, everyday activities reduce cardiovascular issues risks by half.

He said, “What it indicates is that regular activities such as walking upstairs, brisk daily chores, or even vigorous domestic tasks can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, and other premature health issues. Interestingly, incorporating 3 to 4 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical exertion into one’s daily routine results in a 50% lower risk of major cardiac events.”

Often, we take these basic everyday movements for granted and are more likely to choose sedentary options even when a healthier alternative is available right in front, like choosing to climb a short flight of stairs instead of taking the elevator. Even if you have a dedicated workout routine, adding these small bursts of movement into your day helps to protect your heart as you stay active.

“Any physical movement serves as a natural cardiovascular stimulant, increasing endurance, reducing arterial stiffness, and enhancing long-term heart function,” Dr Bhagwat reiterated the value of everyday activity. “This form of activity offers a viable approach to improving heart health and is ideal for people who struggle to stick to a formal fitness regimen due to age, time constraints, or medical limitations.”

This is why one shouldn’t negate the value of everyday activities, postponing ‘being active’ to the day when they hit the gym. Movement does not have to come from a workout mat or treadmill. The small movements matter too, contributing to protect heart health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.