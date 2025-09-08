Gut health expert shares 3 morning habits to improve digestion and energy levels in just 30 days: Meditation, warm water

How you start your morning can set the tone for your entire day - not just for your energy levels, but also for your digestion and overall gut health. Even small, consistent habits in the first few hours after waking can make a big difference in supporting metabolism, improving hormone balance, and preventing common digestive issues like bloating or sluggishness. Tanisha recommends starting the day with meditation for a calm and relaxed beginning.(Pexel)

Gut and hormone health expert Tanisha Bawa has revealed three science-backed tips to improve your gut health. In an Instagram video posted on September 6, she talks about healthy habits that everyone needs to inculcate in their morning routine in order to help with digestion, metabolism and energy levels throughout the day. She breaks down the science behind each tip and assures that noticeable results can be seen within just 30 days of consistent practice.

Meditation

Tanisha recommends beginning the day with some meditation in the morning sun and yoga breathing exercises like pranayams, to set a calm and restorative tone for the day. This triggers a state she terms as “rest and digest” and adds, “when you’re in rest and digest, your gut works better and so do your hormones, and this supports your digestion.” Meditation also helps with reducing stress and anxiety, increasing focus and attention span, while also lowering heart rate and blood pressure, according to Mayo Clinic.

Warm beverages

According to the gut health expert, drinking a warm beverage first thing in the morning activates peristalsis - which is the term used for muscular contractions that help carry food and drinks along the digestive tract. She suggests drinking warm aloe vera juice or just simple warm water with some turmeric or lemon juice added to it.

Proteins and fats

Tanisha’s advice is to eat a breakfast that is rich in proteins and fats. She explains, “Protein contains amino acids which help strengthen the gut lining and fats have shown to increase the diversity in the gut microbiome.” According to Healthline, adding proteins and healthy fats like eggs, dairy products and avocadoes in your breakfast not only keeps you satiated for a long time but also aids in weight management by boosting metabolism.

