Harvard gastroenterologist says most people taking probiotic supplements are wasting money: Here's why

Bloating, belly pain or gut troubles? For many, the quick fix seems to be popping a probiotic. From powders to pricey capsules, these supplements are marketed as cure-alls for digestion and immunity. But are they really worth the hype? Dr. Trisha Pasricha says that for most people, investing on probiotic supplements is a waste of money.(Unsplash)

Dr Trisha Pasricha, the director of Institute for Gut-Brain Research at Harvard Medical School and a columnist at The Washington Post’s Ask a Doctor vertical, has weighed in on the craze over probiotic supplements.

In an Instagram Reels posted by Washington Post on September 6, the gastroenterologist expressed caution over the growing popularity of probiotic supplements, explaining why she rarely recommended probiotics to her patients: “There have been more than a thousand clinical trials of probiotics and there is no conclusive evidence that they are helpful in most situations.”

Individual factors matter

Probiotics are believed to boost beneficial gut bacteria that help with digestion, improve the immune system and support health. However, according to Trisha, “Studies have looked at different strains, doses, outcomes, and the results are all over the map.”

She pointed out that taking random probiotic supplements, even the ones that are supposedly personalised to you, may not be effective since each person’s diet, medical history, and bacteria present in the gut microbiome are all unique to the individual. She added, “High or low levels of bacteria may actually be an effect, not the cause of your problems.”

Another reason for not getting desired results according to Trisha was: “Just because you take a probiotic supplement doesn't mean it's going to recolonize your microbiome the way you think it should. Oftentimes, these supplements just pass right on through into your poop.”

Think before you invest on probiotics

Trisha mentioned in her video: “The American Gastroenterological Association does not recommend probiotics for most situations.” And according to her, “Probiotics are often a waste of money.”

The AGA only recommends probiotics for a very specific condition called ‘pouchitis’ but otherwise, for most digestive issues, supplements are unlikely to provide relief, she shared and said, “It's true that some people are going to feel better after taking a probiotic, but more often, I see patients who started taking a probiotic to help with some symptom, belly pain, bloating, and then hundreds of dollars later that symptom persists.”

The gastroenterologist stressed on considering this data before investing loads of money on supplements, since probiotics are not a one-size-fits-all solution. While they may help in select cases, for the average person, they are often unnecessary and sometimes, a waste of money.

