NHS surgeon shares what coffee variation you should drink after a meal for better digestion: Espresso or cappuccino

In an Instagram post on September 4, Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based NHS surgeon and health content creator, highlighted traditional Italian coffee consumption habits. According to Italian celebrity chef Gino D'Acampo, Italians typically drink cappuccinos only in the morning and reserve espresso for any time of day, especially after meals. Also read | Do you drink coffee first thing in the morning? Dietitian explains if it’s healthy or harmful Find out why espresso can be your post-meal digestive aid. (Freepik)

Chef Gino said in the clip Dr Rajan posted: “There is a reason why cappuccino should only be drunk in the morning and never after a meal. An espresso for an Italian is something that you can drink all day long. Especially after dinner or after lunch or after any meal.”

Key difference between espresso and cappuccino

Dr Rajan went on to highlight espresso's role as a digestive aid after meals due to its concentrated nature, low volume, and lack of milk, which can stimulate stomach acid and gut motility. He explained why cappuccino is typically reserved for mornings, attributing this to its larger volume and milk content, which can slow digestion and lead to a feeling of fullness or heaviness.

Dr Rajan said, “If you want better digestion after meals, this could help. An espresso is a perfect post-meal digestive aid because it's low volume and a concentrated amount of coffee with no milk. The caffeine and bitter compounds stimulate stomach acid secretion and stimulates the vagus nerve which increases gut motility. And these two things can kickstart your digestive factory.”

Cappuccino's impact on digestion

He further explained, “Also, the low volume of an espresso means it doesn't stretch the stomach or delay gastric emptying. The cappuccino is of a large volume and has milk. Milk is nutrient-dense and has fat, protein, and lactose, which stimulates the release of hormones like cholecystokinin and secretion. This actually slows down how quickly the stomach empties, so you feel fuller. Plus, the casein protein and lactose in the milk need even more digestion, leading to even greater post-meal heaviness and possibly bloating, especially if you're lactose sensitive.”

Alternative digestive aids

Additionally, Dr Rajan offered alternative digestive aids for those who don't drink coffee, such as peppermint tea or a post-meal walk. He said, “If you're not a coffee drinker and still want digestive benefits, you could opt for peppermint tea. The menthol in this can help to relax the muscles of the intestine and improve gut motility. Or you could go for the tried and tested fart walk.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.