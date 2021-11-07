Cappuccino Day 2021: Enjoy the beverage with these 4 homemade cappuccino recipes

Much more intense in taste than a traditional coffee, cappuccino is considered stronger than drip coffee but has so much less caffeine and as we celebrate Cappuccino Day on November 8 this year, we landed with a jackpot of 4 homemade cappuccino recipes to enjoy the beverage. Made with smaller amount of steamed milk and a thick layer of foam, cappuccino is an espresso-based coffee that can significantly prevent the oxidization of bad cholesterol, lowers the chances of a stroke by 20 per cent and prevent heart problems as per studies.

Check out these 4 simple and interesting twisted recipes for cappuccino that can be made easily at home and require very less and easily available ingredients.

1. Toffee Nut Cappuccino

Strong foamy cappuccino with richness of caramel and nutty flavour of hazelnut, combined with espresso its taste like nutty toffee.

Toffee Nut Cappuccino(Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India)

Ingredients:

30ml Espresso (You can use Moka Pot Coffee)

10ml Hazelnut Syrup

10ml Caramel Sauce

150ml milk

Garnish: caramel swirl (drizzle), hazelnuts, whipped cream

Topping Ideas:

Caramel swirl (drizzle)

Hazelnuts

Whipped cream

Method:

Take a shot of espresso in a serving cup. Add hazelnut flavour and caramel sauce and stir it well.

Steam milk in pitcher if you have espresso machine or you can use electric hand blender to froth steamed milk to make nice foamy texture.

Pour steamed milk into serving cup and garnish with whipped cream, caramel sauce and hazelnut (optional).

2. Lavender Cappuccino

This cappuccino is simply the best evening coffee, with sweet fragrance of lavender and smooth taste of white chocolate makes it a perfect hot coffee.

Lavender Cappuccino(Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India)

Ingredients:

30ml Espresso (You can use Moka Pot Coffee)

10ml Lavender Syrup

15gm White Chocolate

150ml Milk

Topping Ideas:

White Chocolate grated

Few drops of lavender syrup

Whipped cream

Method:

Take a shot of espresso in a serving cup.

Add lavender syrup and white chocolate slab and stir it well.

Steam milk in pitcher if you have espresso machine or you can use electric hand blender to froth steamed milk to make nice foamy texture.

Pour steamed milk into serving cup, and garnish with whipped cream, White Chocolate grated and few drops of lavender syrup.

3. Iced Cinnamon Cappuccino

I like my coffee to be basic with freshly brewed espresso just some milk and lots of milk foam and on the rocks. Oh yes, this tastes exactly like your classic cappuccino with cinnamon. Add simple syrup/ vanilla syrup as per your taste for sweetness.

Iced Cinnamon Cappuccino(Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India)

Ingredients:

45ml Espresso (You can use Moka Pot Coffee)

10ml Cinnamon flavour

15ml Vanilla Syrup/ Simple Syrup

6-8 Ice Cubes

200ml Fresh Chilled Milk

Topping Ideas:

Heavy layer of Scooped Silky Milk foam

Cinnamon Powder

Method:

Take 6-8 ice cubes in a 12-14oz glass. Add cinnamon flavour and Vanilla Syrup/ Simple Syrup over ice cubes.

Pour 200ml of milk and top it with freshly brewed espresso. Garnish with heavy layer of Scooped Silky Milk foam and sprinkle some cinnamon powder.

4. Ice blended Almond Mocha Cappuccino

This cold cappuccino is a good healthy substitute to your frappe, best is this coffee is completely vegan.

Ice blended Almond Mocha Cappuccino(Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India)

Ingredients:

45ml Espresso (You can use Moka Pot Coffee)

200ml Almond milk

15ml Chocolate syrup

6-8 ice cubes

Pinch of Cinnamon Powder

Topping Ideas:

Whipped cream

Almond flakes

Method:

Take 6-8 ice cubes in a 12-14oz in to blender. Add almond milk, chocolate syrup and cinnamon powder over ice cubes.

Pour freshly brewed espresso and blend it for 60-90 second in medium speed to get smooth and creamy texture.

Pour in to glass, garnish with whipped cream and almond flakes.

(Recipes: Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India)

Benefits:

From lowering the risk of developing depression to dramatically reducing suicide risk, coffee got it all sorted. Coffee drinkers have a lower risk of both liver and colorectal cancer as a few studies showed that those who drank 4–5 cups of coffee per day had a 15% lower risk of colorectal cancer and a 40% lower risk of liver cancer.

Drinking coffee before sleeping for a short period of time affects adenosine, a chemical that promotes sleep and increases brain’s capacity to receive caffeine. Before taking a 15–20 minutes nap, not before bed though, experts propose consuming caffeine right before falling asleep.

An 18 studies review on 457,922 people revealed that each daily cup of coffee was associated with a 7% reduced risk of type 2 diabetes. Coffee drinkers enjoy even a lower risk of premature death, as per a 20-year study which revealed that individuals with type 2 diabetes, who drank coffee, had a 30% lower risk of death and a few other studies found that consuming the beverage was linked with a 26% decreased risk of death in women and a 20% reduced risk of death in men, over 18–24 years.

Almond milk is not only low in calories but also dairy-free, nutritious and may reduce the risk of heart disease. While unsweetened almond milk doesn't raise blood sugar, enriched almond milk may strengthen your bones as it is high in vitamin D.

Almonds are packed with healthy fats, fiber, protein, magnesium and vitamin E and not only reduce hunger while promoting weight loss but also lower blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels along with reducing blood pressure. According to a study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, eating almonds in place of typical snacks may reduce the drop in heart rate variability (HRV) that occurs during mental stress, thereby improving cardiac function.

