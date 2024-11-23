Espresso Day: From cheese to tea, 5 unexpected coffee recipes you've probably never tried before; give them a go!

Today is Espresso Day — a day to celebrate the iconic espresso and its impact on the world of coffee. Born out of the genius of Angelo Morindo, the espresso machine forever changed how we experience coffee. With its rich, concentrated flavour and signature crema, espresso forms the base for many beloved coffee drinks worldwide, more than you'd expect! So in honour of Espresso Day, let’s take a journey around the globe and explore some beloved yet weird coffee recipes that you've probably never tried before. The best espresso recipes from around the world

Kaffeost (cheese coffee) from Scandinavia

If you’ve never heard of kaffeost, you’re in for a treat. This Scandinavian coffee concoction pairs hot coffee with a special cheese called leipäjuusto, often referred to as ‘bread cheese’ because of its absorbent texture. While the name might be misleading since there’s no bread involved, it is a pretty fun and unusual way to enjoy coffee.

Recipe: You simply add slices of leipäjuusto (or paneer) to your espresso and let it soak. After a few minutes, you remove the cheese and eat it separately, letting the rich coffee flavour seep into it. The cheese absorbs the coffee’s smoky tones, creating a surprisingly delightful combination. It’s a texture you might not expect, but the flavour is worth a try!

Café de Olla from Mexico

In Mexico, Café de Olla combines espresso with cinnamon and piloncillo (unrefined brown sugar) for a bold and aromatic brew. Traditionally made in clay pots, this coffee is comforting, especially on cooler mornings.

Recipe: To make Café de Olla, start by heating 9 cups of water in a pot. Add 6 tablespoons of coarsely ground dark roasted coffee, 4 ounces of piloncillo or about 8 to 9 tablespoons of grated dark brown sugar, and one cinnamon stick. Let the mixture simmer for about 5 minutes, then remove from the heat and let it sit for another 5 minutes. Finally, strain the coffee before serving, using a fine strainer or cheesecloth. This results in a rich coffee perfect for any occasion.

Yuenyeung (coffee-tea) from Hong Kong

Now if you love both tea and coffee, here's a drink that's not going to make you choose. In Hong Kong, Yuenyeung is a beloved beverage that combines brewed coffee with strong Hong Kong-style milk tea. It’s a favourite in local diners, known as cha chaan teng, where it’s served hot or cold, depending on your preference.

Recipe: To make Yuenyeung, start by boiling 2½ cups of water and adding your tea leaves, simmering for about 5 minutes until it’s fragrant. Then, stir in evaporated and condensed milk and simmer for another 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and strain the tea into a teapot. Once the tea is ready, mix it with brewed espresso coffee and serve it hot or pour it over ice for a chilled treat. This fusion of tea and coffee is comforting and energizing, offering the best of both worlds.

Affogato from Italy

If you’re ever “too full for dessert” then the affogato is for you. This classic Italian treat combines espresso with vanilla gelato (or ice cream), making it a coffee lover’s dream.

Recipe: To make affogato, brew a shot of hot espresso and scoop 1 or 2 scoops of vanilla gelato into a glass or bowl. Pour the hot espresso over the gelato and watch it melt into a creamy, coffee-infused treat. For an extra kick, add half a shot of liquor such as amaretto or rum. This simple yet decadent dessert combines coffee and ice cream in one, creating a perfect after-dinner treat.

Espresso martini from London

A big fan of coffee and cocktails? This espresso martini is your perfect drink. Originating in London in the 1980s, this drink has a blend of vodka, coffee liqueur and freshly brewed espresso. While the drink is definitely more vodka than espresso, its delicious taste makes it a pretty popular choice for a night out

Recipe: To make an espresso martini, combine 2 ounces of vodka, 1/2 ounce of coffee liqueur (like Kahlúa), 1 ounce of freshly brewed espresso (or cold brew concentrate) and 1/4 ounce of simple syrup into a shaker filled with ice. Shake well until chilled, then strain the mixture into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with 3 coffee beans on top, and enjoy this classic and refreshing coffee cocktail.

As we celebrate National Espresso Day, let’s appreciate how this humble, rich shot of coffee can transform into so many delightful drinks around the world. Which one are you rushing to make?