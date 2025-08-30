Woman who lost 25 kg shares '5 simple night drinks to help you lose weight fast and boost metabolism'

Amaka, a fitness trainer, keeps sharing details of her weight loss journey on her Instagram page, Shred With Amaka. She has also given a glimpse into her diet and workout secrets that helped her lose 25 kg in just four months. Also read | How to lose weight fast and keep it off for good. Start doing these 8 things every day Want to lose weight fast but without following a strict diet? Give these weight loss aiding drinks a try.(Shutterstock)

In an August 27 Instagram post, Amaka shared a list of '5 simple night drinks to help you lose weight fast and boost metabolism'.

1. Warm lemon water

Amaka said, “This is the easiest hack ever. Warm water + lemon helps digestion and reduces bloating, so you wake up feeling lighter. Measurement: 1 cup of warm water and the juice of ½ medium-sized lemon squeezed. Drink 20–30 minutes before bed.”

2. Cinnamon tea

“Cinnamon balances your blood sugar, which means no random midnight cravings. It also boosts fat burn while you sleep. Measurement: Boil 1 cup of water + 1 tablespoon of cinnamon powder or 1 stick for 5 mins. Sip warm and drink 20-30 mins before bedtime,” she said.

3. Ginger tea

She added, “Ginger calms your stomach, burns fat, and even helps you sleep better. Measurement: Boil 1 cup water, add a finger of ginger, sliced or two tablespoons of fresh ginger, grated, pasted, or powdered thin ginger slices, and a teabag of pure green tea. Boil for 10 minutes. Strain and drink.”

4. Apple cider vinegar (ACV) drink

Amaka said, “This one detoxes your system and improves digestion overnight. Measurement: Mix 1 tbsp ACV + 1 cup hot water. Add 1 tsp fresh grated ginger. Drink 30 minutes before bed.”

5. Chamomile tea

“It relaxes you, helps you sleep deeply, and better sleep will ensure better metabolism. Measurement: 1 chamomile tea bag + 1 cup hot water. Let it steep 5 mins, then sip slowly,” she concluded.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.