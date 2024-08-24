This morning, start your day with a cup of herbal tea for these amazing benefits

Every house has a morning ritual – be it waking up and going to the terrace for a session of meditation or getting your walking shoes and going out for a walk within nature. But every house has this one morning ritual that binds the family together – sipping hot cups of tea over conversations and discussions about who has what plans for the entire day. Morning cups of tea are seen as conversation starters, and ways of bonding with your family members before getting ready for work. Unlike regular cups of tea, herbal tea is prepared by boiling dried spices, fruits, flowers and herbs.(Pixabay)

ALSO READ: Tea lovers' guide to different types of teas and when to have what

However, herbal tea might be the healthier alternative to morning cups of tea to start the day on a fresh and healthy note. Unlike regular cups of tea, herbal tea is prepared by boiling dried spices, fruits, flowers and herbs. They unleash their benefits into the cups of morning tea which help us to stay rejuvenated throughout the day. Here are five herbal teas that we should incorporate into our daily morning routine.

ALSO READ: PCOS hormonal imbalances: 5 herbal teas to manage symptoms

Chamomile tea:

Chamomile tea.(Unsplash)

This herbal tea is best known for its calming effects on the body. It also helps in improving sleep quality and boosting the circadian rhythm of the body. It has great antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties as well.

Peppermint tea:

Peppermint tea.(Pixabay)

Replete with antioxidant, anticancer, antibacterial, and antiviral properties, peppermint tea makes for one of the best ways to start the morning. It is known for supporting digestive health and alleviating symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome.

Ginger tea:

Ginger tea.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Ginger tea is a well-known remedy for nausea, stomach ulcers, indigestion and menstrual pain. It is packed with antioxidants and helps us to start the day on a healthy note.

ALSO READ: International Tea Day 2021: Here are 7 types of herbal teas and their benefits

Hibiscus tea:

Hibiscus Tea.(Photo: Shutterstock)

Hibiscus tea has a unique colour and flavour, and is known for significantly reducing bad cholesterol levels and blood pressure.

Lemon balm tea:

Lemon balm tea.(Shutterstock)

Lemon balm tea has a light lemony flavour which gives freshness to the body. It is known to reduce oxidative stress and alleviate symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.