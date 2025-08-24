Yoga expert recommends 4 yoga poses for better heart health: Cobra and camel pose to pranayama

Yoga is recommended by health experts as it enhances both physical and mental health. It helps in massaging the organs, strengthening the bones and joints and stretching the muscles of the body. Yoga also helps in improving circulation and boosting heart health. Also read | Yoga expert shares 5 yoga poses to reduce bad cholesterol naturally and protect your heart health Cobra pose strengthens the spine, improves flexibility and at the same time increases lung capacity.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, author, columnist and founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa said, “Yoga improves circulation and oxygen supply at the same time which in turn boosts emotional wellbeing. Gentle postures along with paying attention to breath work care for the physical and emotional elements of heart health.”

The yoga expert further recommended these yoga poses:

1. Bhujangasana (cobra pose)

This gentle backbend lifts the chest and opens up the lungs. It strengthens the spine, improves flexibility and at the same time increases lung capacity. By improving blood flow to the chest area, it also better supports heart function. In slow, deep inhalations while in Bhujangasana practice you energize the body, refresh the mind and also open up emotionally.

2. Ustrasana (camel pose)

Camel Pose works the full front of the body which includes the chest, throat and abdomen. It improves blood flow to the heart and lungs at the same time it stimulates the respiratory system which in turn allows for more in depth and full breaths. Also known to open the heart center which in turn lifts mood and promotes balance in emotions, this pose also helps let go of stress and tension in the body. Also read | Yoga exercises for lowering heart disease risk factors

Camel pose (Ustrasana) helps you gain stability by strengthening your core and back muscles.

3. Trikonasana (triangle pose)

A base standing pose, in Trikonasana we strengthen the legs and open the chest. It encourages proper alignment which in turn improves posture and enhances lung capacity. As we expand the rib cage the breath improves and blood flow is increased throughout the body. Also, a regular practice of this pose will help to ease stiffness in the spine and shoulders which in turn promotes better circulation and vitality.

4. Pranayama

Yoga is incomplete without attention to breath and relaxation. We do Pranayama which is the practice of Bhramari (humming breath) for instance which calms the nervous system and regulates the heart rate. Also, we end our session with Shavasana (corpse pose) which gives the heart deep rest and renewal. Also read | Struggling with high LDL? Yoga expert shares 9 simple yoga poses to lower bad cholesterol

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.