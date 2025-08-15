Yoga expert shares 5 yoga poses to reduce bad cholesterol naturally and protect your heart health

Many people struggle with health issues like high cholesterol, which can directly affect heart health. While diet and medication are common approaches to managing bad cholesterol levels, incorporating yoga into your routine can also provide tangible benefits. Let us explore specific yoga poses that can help lower cholesterol, as well as the overall health benefits of yoga. Enhance your heart health with five powerful yoga poses to reduce cholesterol naturally(Adobe Stock)

What is cholesterol?

Cholesterol is a fatty substance found in your blood that is necessary for building cells. However, having high levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, often referred to as bad cholesterol, can increase the risk of heart disease. Balancing cholesterol levels involves increasing high-density lipoprotein (HDL) or good cholesterol while reducing LDL levels.

While lifestyle changes such as diet and exercise play a crucial role in cholesterol management, yoga offers a unique approach by promoting relaxation, reducing stress, and enhancing overall cardiovascular health. Let’s take a closer look at some beneficial yoga poses.

Which yoga is best for reducing cholesterol?

Yoga expert Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar shares some effective yoga poses that can help improve circulation, enhance heart health, and potentially lower cholesterol levels:

1. Downward-facing dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

This fundamental pose helps to stretch the entire body while encouraging blood flow.

How to do it:

Start on your hands and knees.

Tuck your toes under and lift your hips towards the ceiling.

Your body should form an inverted V-shape.

Keep your spine straight and press your heels towards the floor.

Hold for 30 seconds, breathing deeply.

2. Cobra pose (Bhujangasana)

Cobra pose opens the chest and helps promote cardiovascular function.

How to do it:

Lie face down on the mat with your hands under your shoulders.

Press into your hands and lift your chest off the ground while keeping your pelvis down.

Keep your elbows slightly bent and your shoulders relaxed away from your ears.

Breathe deeply for 15-30 seconds, then release.

3. Bridge pose (Setu Bandhasana)

This pose strengthens the back and may improve circulation, leading to better cholesterol levels.

How to do it:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart.

Press your feet into the ground and lift your hips towards the sky.

Clasp your hands under your back for support, if comfortable.

Hold for 30 seconds while breathing deeply.

4. Child’s pose (Balasana)

A restorative pose that helps reduce stress and anxiety, which can contribute to high cholesterol.

How to do it:

Kneel on the mat and sit back on your heels.

Bend forward, extending your arms in front of you or resting them alongside your body.

Relax your forehead on the mat.

Hold for at least one minute, focusing on your breath.

5. Reclining bound angle pose (Supta Baddha Konasana)

This gentle pose opens the hips and promotes relaxation, which can lower stress levels.

How to do it:

Lie on your back and bring the soles of your feet together, letting your knees fall to the sides.

Place your hands on your belly or extend them to the sides.

Breathe deeply and hold for 5-10 minutes.

Breathing exercises (pranayama)

Breathing exercises can help reduce stress and improve cardiovascular health. Techniques like alternate nostril breathing are particularly effective:

How to do it:

Sit comfortably with a straight back.

Close your right nostril with your right thumb.

Inhale deeply through the left nostril, then close it with your ring finger.

Open the right nostril and exhale through it.

Inhale through the right nostril, close it, and exhale through the left.

Continue for several minutes, maintaining a smooth and calm breath.

Practice regularly

Like any form of exercise, consistency is key. Aim for a yoga practice of at least 20-30 minutes a few times a week for the best results. As you become more comfortable with the poses, you may also explore more advanced postures that promote heart health.

Can yoga reduce cholesterol levels?

Performing yoga regularly may contribute towards reducing cholesterol levels because any form of physical activity matters for good health. But exercise or yoga alone cannot help holistically. It should be part of a comprehensive lifestyle plan. Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar shares the following tips: