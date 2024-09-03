This underrated cooking ingredient can help lower bad cholesterol

A surprising baking ingredient has recently demonstrated great potential in regulating bad cholesterol levels in the body. A recent study, conducted by Arizona State University scientists, stated that corn flour is one of the secret ingredients that can help in managing bad cholesterol levels. For the ones struggling with elevated cholesterol levels – corn flour can be the game-changer. Corn bran is loaded with insoluble fiber which helps in boosting digestive health, and also plays a crucial role in cholesterol management. (Unsplash)

The study was conducted with three different types of corn flour - whole-grain corn meal, refined corn meal, and a unique blend of refined corn meal with added corn bran. Participants of the study were chosen based upon their high cholesterol levels. Then the participants, for a period of four weeks, consumed these flours incorporated in pita breads and muffins.

What did the results show?

The results showed a dramatic decrease in LDL levels in the body. LDL cholesterol – often referred to as bad cholesterol – showed about 5 percent decrease in participants. In some participants, a 13 percent decrease in LDL levels was detected. While whole-grain and refined corn meals showed little effect on cholesterol levels, the blend of refined corn meal and corn bran was a clear game-changer.

The findings of this study offer a simple and healthy approach to boosting heart health through minor dietary changes. Usually cholesterol-lowering strategies involve strict dietary patterns – however, according to this study, all we need to do is swap regular flour with corn-based alternatives for a healthy body.

What makes corn flour blend so healthy?

Corn bran is loaded with insoluble fiber which helps in boosting digestive health, and also plays a crucial role in cholesterol management. A blend of corn meal with corn bran can be a better palatable alternative to whole grain diet, and also help in improving heart health.

This research offers a healthier alternative to consumers who can shift to a simpler diet with a corn-based alternative to regular flour. The promising results demonstrated by the research can help in lowering LDL cholesterol levels in the body without going through strict dietary changes.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.