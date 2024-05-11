5 warning signs of high cholesterol on your face and eyes

Among a host of issues that may threaten to shorten our life span or diminish quality of our life, high cholesterol or hyperlipidemia is a significant health concern. Cholesterol, the waxy substance naturally produced by our body, can wreak havoc when in excess. In modern times, faulty dietary choices coupled with sedentary lifestyle and little activity can lead to too much bad cholesterol - LDL cholesterol and triglycerides, which can cause fatty deposits in your blood vessels, making it difficult for enough blood to flow through your arteries. This can lead to conditions like heart attack or stroke. In the post Corona world where lifestyle has become more sedentary and heart attack cases have risen exponentially, being forewarned about serious health issues could prompt you to take preventive measures.(Freepik)

Watching out for certain signs in the body can alert a person well in advance before actually becoming vulnerable to high cholesterol issues and eventually heart diseases. In the post Corona world where lifestyle has become more sedentary and heart attack cases have risen exponentially, being forewarned about serious health issues could prompt you to take preventive measures.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

High cholesterol usually does not show any symptoms, but in certain instances it can show up on face or eyes. Greyish white rings in cornea, yellowish patches on skin, and bumps around eyes can indicate you need to correct your lifestyle and make efforts to reduce cholesterol.

SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HIGH CHOLESTEROL ON FACE AND EYES

Here are some signs and symptoms of high cholesterol levels explained by Dr Neeti Sharma, Sr. Consultant - Nutrition & Dietitics at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram.

1. Yellow patches on eyelids

Yellowish patches on the skin, especially around the eyelids, are known as xanthelasma. They are made of deposits of cholesterol and frequently signify high blood cholesterol levels. Even though they are mostly benign, their existence could indicate a higher risk of cardiovascular disease. If you get xanthelasma, you should definitely see a doctor. They may offer advice on controlling cholesterol and evaluating your heart health in general.

2. Changes around cornea's edge: Arcus senilis, a ring that develops around the cornea's edge and can be white or grey in colour. It is brought on by cholesterol deposits and may be a sign of elevated cholesterol, particularly in those under 45.

3. A ring surrounding cornea: Corneal arcus usually observed in individuals under 40, this is a white or grey ring surrounding the cornea, similar to arcus senilis. It could also be a sign of high cholesterol levels.

4. Skin pigmentation: Hyperlipidemia is a disorder where the blood contains an excess of lipids, especially cholesterol, and is brought on by high cholesterol. This may result in xanthoderma, a yellowish skin pigmentation. It usually shows up best on the face and in the area around the eyes. The accumulation of deposits high in cholesterol within the skin's layers is the cause of this discoloration. Even if it's not always there, it could be a sign of elevated cholesterol and call for additional testing.

5. Yellowish pimples: Benign growths known as xanthomas arise when cholesterol builds up in specific cells located beneath the skin's surface. Their appearance can be little yellowish pimples or bigger raised patches, depending on their size and form. When they appear on the face, they are frequently on the cheeks, eyelids, or area surrounding the eyes. Even though they usually don't hurt, their existence could be a sign of underlying medical conditions such lipid metabolic abnormalities or elevated cholesterol.

For additional assessment and lipid profile management, it is imperative that you see a healthcare provider if you develop xanthomas on your face.