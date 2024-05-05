Shreyas Talpade hints his heart attack could be a side effect of Covid-19 vaccine: ‘I wouldn't negate the theory’

Actor Shreyas Talpade has spoken about his health and that his recent heart attack could be a side effect of the Covid-19 vaccine. Speaking with Lehren Retro, Shreyas shared that he took care of his health, and despite that, he had a heart attack. Shreyas added that he couldn't "negate the theory" that people have been facing health issues after taking the vaccine. (Also Read | Shreyas Talpade’s family shares health update after his heart attack: ‘He looked at us and smiled today’) Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack in December last year.

Shreyas talks about taking care of his health

Talking about himself, Shreyas said, "I don't smoke. I'm not really a regular drinker, I drink perhaps once a month. No tobacco, yes, my cholesterol was a little high, which I was told is normal these days. I was taking medication for that, and it had come down reasonably. So, if all the factors--no diabetes, no blood pressure, nothing, then what could be the reason?”

Shreyas thinks his heart attack could be due to Covid-19 vaccination

He said that despite being careful about his health if this happens, there must be some other reason. Shreyas continued, “I would not negate the theory. It was only after the Covid-19 vaccination is when I started experiencing some fatigue and tiredness. There has to be some amount of truth, and we cannot negate the theory. Maybe it is Covid or the vaccine, but there is something associated post that...It is very unfortunate because we genuinely don’t know what we have taken inside our bodies. We went with the flow and trusted the companies. I never heard of such incidents before Covid-19."

Shreyas wants to know what “vaccine has done with us”

Shreyas added that he wants to know what the "vaccine has done with us". He also said that he isn't sure whether it is Covid-19 or the vaccine, adding that since he doesn't have "enough proof, it is pointless to make any statements". He concluded that he wants to "explore what it has done to our bodies".

Shreyas' heart attack

On December 14, last year, Shreyas suffered a heart attack in Mumbai after complaining about discomfort following the shooting of his upcoming film Welcome To The Jungle. He was admitted to Mumbai's Bellevue Hospital, where he underwent angioplasty.