Shreyas Talpade recalls near-fatal heart attack: 'I was clinically dead for a couple of minutes'

Shreyas Talpade was hospitalised earlier this month after he had a heart attack and underwent an angioplasty. In an interview with The Times of India, the actor has opened up about his health scare for the first time and revealed that he was 'clinically dead' for a few minutes on that day. He also revealed that his family has a history of heart-related conditions. (Also read: Shreyas Talpade discharged from hospital days after heart attack, wife Deepti recalls 'drastic event' of their lives) Shreyas Talpade talked about his recent health scare.

Shreyas recounts what happened on December 14

Talking to The Times of India, Shreyas said that for last few months, he was feeling extremely fatigued after work and since he has a family history of heart ailments, he has been taking medications and precautions. The actor then went on to detail what happened on December 14, when he was rushed to hospital by his wife Deepti. He said: “Suddenly, I felt breathless and my left hand started paining. I could barely walk to my vanity van and change my clothes. I thought it was a muscle pull since we were shooting action sequences. You don’t think of the worst-case scenario, right ? 'I had never experienced this kind of fatigue.' As soon as I got into the car, I felt I should head straight to the hospital, but thought I should go home first. My wife, Deepti, saw me in that state and within 10 minutes, we were on our way to the hospital." Shreyas revealed that by the time he could enter the hospsital from the gate his face went numb and he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

'Jaan hai toh jahaan hai'

After he regained consciousness, Shreyas said sorry to his wife for putting her through this ordeal. He further added how such an experience has completely changed his perspective towards life. "I was clinically dead for a couple of minutes… I was never hospitalised before in my life, not even for a fracture so I didn't see this coming. Don't take your health for granted. Times are so uncertain that you must give extreme importance to your health. If that falls apart, nothing else matters. Jaan hai toh jahaan hai. An experience like this changes your perspective towards life," he added.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place