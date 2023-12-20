Shreyas Talpade discharged from hospital days after heart attack, wife Deepti recalls 'drastic event' of their lives

Actor Shreyas Talpade's wife Deepti Talpade has shared a post informing his fans and followers that he has been discharged from the hospital. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Deepti shared several pictures of herself and Shreyas. She also wrote short notes thanking family, friends and fans. (Also Read | Shreyas Talpade likely to be discharged on Sunday night or Monday morning: Filmmaker Soham Shah) Shreyas Talpade's wife Deepti shared a post.

Deepti says Shreyas returned home

Deepti, along with the pictures, wrote, "My life. Shreyas, is back home... safe and sound. I would argue with Shreyas saying I don't know where to put my faith in. Today I know the answer to my question, God Almighty. He was with me that evening when this drastic event happened in our lives. I don't think I'II ever question his existence henceforth."

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Deepti pens thank you notes for those who helped her

She also wrote, "I wish to take a moment and thank the good samaritans of our city. That evening I called for help, sought a hand and I got 10 of them. While Shreyas lay inside the car, they didn't know who they were helping--yet they came running. To all those people, you were God incarnate that evening for us. Thank you. I hope my message reaches you. Please know that I shall be eternally grateful to you from the core of my being. That's the spirit of this great city Mumbai. That's what makes Mumbai. We were not left to fend for ourselves. We were taken care of."

Deepti thanks friends, family

Deepti also said, "I wish to thank our friends, family and our film industry...Hindi and Marathi for all the love and concern. Some of whom left everything they were doing and were there standing with me. It's because of you all, I wasn't alone. I had shoulders to lean on and immense support to stay strong."

She continued, "I want to thank the fabulous team of Belle Vue Hospital who sprang in to action and saved my husband. All the Doctors, Sisters, Brothers, Boys, Maushis, Mamas. Admin & Security. No amount of thank yous are enough for your deed. I thank all the fans...so many people who prayed with me for Shreyas's safety and good health, your love, prayers & blessings saw us through the woods. Thank you. That evening God operated through each & everyone of you....from every corner of the world...And for that, I am truly humbled...& I shall be eternally grateful. Thank you (folded hands emoji)."

About Shreyas' health

Recently, Shreyas was hospitalised after he suffered a heart attack and underwent an angioplasty. He had reportedly complained of uneasiness and collapsed at his residence on December 14. He was rushed to the Bellevue Hospital in Andheri by his family.

Shreyas' career

Shreyas made his debut in a leading role with 2005's Iqbal. He has starred in both Hindi and Marathi cinema. The actor is best known for his performance in films such as Dor, Om Shanti Om and the Golmaal franchise. He will next be seen in Welcome to the Jungle, the third part of the Welcome film series.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place