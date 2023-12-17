Shreyas Talpade likely to be discharged on Sunday night or Monday morning: Filmmaker Soham Shah

Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack in Mumbai on Thursday after shooting for his upcoming film Welcome To The Jungle and had to undergo angioplasty. Now, in an interview with The Times of India, Shreyas’ friend, filmmaker Soham Shah, said that the actor is 'recovering well'. Sharing an update about when Shreyas will be discharged from Mumbai's Bellevue Hospital, where he has been admitted since Thursday, Soham said it could be 'Sunday night or Monday morning'. Also read: Shreyas Talpade’s family shares health update after his heart attack Actor Shreyas Talpade has been a part of films such the Golmaal franchise and Om Shanti Om (2007).

'Big relief to see Shreyas smiling'

Sohan, who has directed Hindi films, including Ajay Devgn-starrer Kaal (2005), told the portal, “In all likelihood, he (Shreyas Talpade) is likely to be discharged Sunday night or Monday morning... I visited him on the same night he was taken to hospital and I was there today (Friday). It was a big relief to see Shreyas smiling and talking with me, being back to himself."

Shreyas and Deepti 'felt divine intervention'

Further speaking about how Shreyas Talpade's wife Deepti Shreyas Talpade played a crucial role in ensuring Shreyas got the medical attention he needed at the right time after suffering a heart attack, Sohan said, "He was filled with gratitude and blessings that he was timely taken care of. Thanks to his wife Deepti, who had amazing presence of mind and took the right decisions at the right time. They both have felt divine intervention that he was revived back, as it was a very challenging time to reach the hospital battling the traffic. Thank God he's recovering well and everyone's best wishes are with him."

Deepti on Shreyas' heart attack

Earlier on Friday, Deepti had shared in a statement issued via Instagram that her husband was in a stable condition and has been recovering well from the surgery. He had to undergo angioplasty after suffering a heart attack. She wrote, “I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming concern and well-wishes following the recent health scare my husband experienced. I’m relieved to update everyone that he is now in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days. The medical team’s exceptional care and timely response have been instrumental during this time, and we are grateful for their expertise."

She had added, "We kindly request respect for our privacy as he continues his recovery. Your unwavering support has been a tremendous source of strength for both of us.”

