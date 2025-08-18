Plastic waste posing serious threat to wildlife in grasslands; experts call for immediate intervention

Experts and conservationists have sounded an alarm over the rising threat posed by plastic waste to wild animals in the region’s grasslands such as wolves, hyenas, wild dogs, blackbucks and several bird species that often mistake discarded plastic bags, bottles and packaging for food, ingesting these items leading in turn to severe injuries, intestinal blockages and even death. Predators and scavengers feeding on the affected animals, too, are at risk. While plastic waste does not directly cause disease, it can lead to fatal intestinal blockages in animals, often leading to their death. Presently, no extensive work has been carried out in terms of data collection related to animal deaths caused by plastic waste and therefore, no official figures are available. However, experts warn that without swift intervention, the damage could turn irreversible. Grasslands are already shrinking due to encroachment, and now waste including plastic and biomedical is adding another layer of danger to the animals in grassland areas, particularly in Saswad, says expert. (HT PHOTO)

Mihir Godbole, founder and trustee, The Grasslands Trust, said, “Grasslands are already shrinking due to encroachment, and now waste including plastic and biomedical is adding another layer of danger to the animals in grassland areas, particularly in Saswad. We are in communication with the animal husbandry department as well as the gram panchayat around the grassland to implement strict policies for waste management.”

“Wolves are a keystone species in grassland ecosystems, and recent research by The Grasslands Trust and Bharati Vidyapeeth Institute of Environmental Education and Research has revealed traces of plastic waste in wolf scats (faeces) — a clear warning of the growing threat posed by plastic pollution. We are still studying the extent of its impact on grassland species in Pune district, but the damage is already visible and worsening day by day. With rapid urbanisation, waste from hotels and unsegregated dumping by nearby villages in grassland areas has increased in the last seven to eight years. This problem needs urgent attention,” Godbole said.

Godbole further noted that biomedical waste is also emerging as a major threat to wildlife in grassland habitats. “There have been documented cases where wild animals, particularly wolves, have suffered poisoning or diseases after prolonged contact with such waste,” he said.

Highlighting the need for collective response, Godbole said that discussions are underway with forest officials, the animal husbandry department, and gram panchayats in grassland regions to find solutions to the problem. Alongside this, awareness campaigns have been launched among villagers and school students.

“Recently, we organised a two-day awareness programme in Saswad in collaboration with the state forest department (Saswad Range), Rotary Club of Purandar, and Purandar Shikshan Prasarak Mandal’s Panchkroshi Shetkari Tantrik Vidyalaya. Over 300 students and teachers participated in the interactive sessions. We also conducted a plastic waste cleanup drive and native grass plantation activity at Waghapur-Chauphula, involving students, volunteers, and local residents. Additionally, awareness signages were installed to discourage dumping of waste in areas rich in wildlife,” Godbole said.

Mangesh Tate, assistant conservator of forests, Pune forest department, said, “Given the threat plastic waste poses to wild animals, the department is planning several measures. For the safari project, we will soon introduce plastic regulations under which tourists will have to declare any plastic items they bring. These items will be tagged, and a deposit will be collected, refundable at the end of the safari if all items are returned. Missing items will result in penalty being deducted from the deposit. In Lonavala, we are also planning to set up a plastic shredding machine, to be installed with the help of the forest management committee. Rather than imposing a complete ban, our focus is on regulating plastic use.”