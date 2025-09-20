Upgrade your chia water: NHS surgeon reveals a smart hack to make chia seeds even healthier

Chia seeds have taken the wellness world by storm, with health influencers everywhere urging people to drink chia water for hydration and nutrients. But what if there’s an even smarter way to enjoy these tiny superseeds? NHS surgeon Dr Karan Rajan suggests a smarter way to consume chia seeds, instead of just soaking them in water. Find out more below!(Unsplash)

Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based NHS surgeon and health content creator, has revealed the benefits of combining chia seeds with yoghurt - and he claims that it is even better than chia water! In an Instagram video posted on August 13, the surgeon discusses the synergistic health benefits of consuming chia seeds mixed with yogurt rather than water, explaining how the nutrients form a natural symbiotic cycle within the body, helping with absorption, while keeping you full for long durations.

Prebiotics and probiotics

Yoghurt contains live bacterial cultures such as Lactobacillus and Bifidobacteria. Combining yoghurt with chia seeds facilitates a “natural symbiotic effect,” since soluble fibres and mucilage present in chia act as prebiotics for the bacteria in yoghurt. Dr Rajan explains, “Probiotics in the yoghurt have a ready snack to ferment, which can improve short- chain fatty acid production,” which he terms as the “gold dust” for your health.

Nutrient absorption

The nutrients in yoghurt work in a natural synergy with the nutrients in chia seeds, improving their absorption. Dr Rajan states, “the calcium, vitamin D, and fat in the yogurt enhances the absorption of fat soluble compounds in the chia, namely ALA omega-3 fatty acids.”

Appetite regulation

Dr Rajan mentions that appetite regulation is one of the biggest benefits of consuming more fibres. He explains, “When you combine fibre from the chia seeds, and protein and fat from the yoghurt, you get even more satiety signals and even more stimulation of natural fullness hormones like GLP-1, cholecystokinin, PYY, etc.” This helps you feel satiated for longer durations as compared to chia water.

Slower fermentation

Unlike chia water, which can hydrate quickly and ferment too early in the colon - sometimes causing gas - fibres from chia mixed with dairy proteins and peptides from yoghurt undergo a slower, more balanced fermentation process. According to Dr Rajan, “This leads to a wider range of short-chain fatty acids which are produced, like butyrate and propionate,” as compared to chia water, which produces a narrower range of SCFAs due to its early fermentation.

