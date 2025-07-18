2 drink recipes to shed kilos while keeping yourself hydrated

Drinking an adequate amount of water supports overall health and wellbeing. Water, one of the five elements that make up our body, is crucial to human survival. It carries nutrients and oxygen to cells and removes waste from the body. Many individuals struggle to lose weight these days and methods like yoga, intense exercise and long workouts slow down metabolism and cause dehydration. This is how drinking enough water keeps your body healthy and active while also helping you lose weight.(Image by nazarena)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shikha Rathore, Executive Nutritionist in Gurgaon's Sec 47, revealed some ways drinking only water can help –

It will increase metabolism and water helps with digestion.

Appetite suppression occurs when water intake is appropriate.

Water helps the body rid itself of contaminants.

Encourage a healthy hormone balance

The next query is: how much water is needed each day? Shikha Rathore answered, “Drink at least 3–4 litres of regular water each day; avoid soda or juices; it's preferable to add fresh fruits and herbs to your water.”

She recommended a few drinks which can be included to make oneself hydrated apart from water:

1. Minty cucumber crush

Ingredients:

Cucumber- 55 gm (half)

Mint – 15gm (6-7 leaves)

Water – 250ml (1 glass)

Flax seed- 5gm (½ tsp)

Method of preparation:

Take a glass of water. Add half cucumber and mint leaves along with overnight soaked flax seeds in glass jar.

Then, drink it sip by sip in the next morning.

Nutritional Benefits:

It will control hunger and craving

Make healthy digestion

Good sources of antioxidant

Control blood sugar and cholesterol

Low in calories

2. Gooseberry Squash

Ingredients:

1 tbsp. gooseberry powder (Amla)- 5gm

1 glass water – 250gm

Coriander leaves – 8gm

Salt for taste

Method of preparation:

Blend 1 tbsp. amla powder in a glass of water with salt.

Gooseberry squash glass is ready to serve with fresh coriander leaves.

Nutritional Benefits:

Amla has antimicrobial properties that help prevent infections.

Helps in detoxifying body and filter toxins.

Good source of vitamin C and A.

Increase blood circulation.

According to Shikha Rathore, there are some particular time for hydration

Upon waking

Before meals

Before and after exercise

This is how drinking enough water keeps your body healthy and active while also helping you lose weight.

How can we co-relate hydration and weight loss?

Shikha Rathore highlighted:

Water has a direct correlation to weight management since it fills up the stomach, which decreases hunger and helps you avoid needless snacking.

Drinking plenty of water has many advantages, including better digestion and the removal of waste from the body, which prevents bloating, reduces the amount of fat around the waist.

Drinking enough water can lower the risk of fatigue and muscle cramps since it directly causes the burning of fat, which is obtained from meals and beverages.

A hydrated body can perform well throughout exercise; to prevent dehydration, drink water before, during, and after exercise. Thus, “reduce your weight and stay hydrated.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.