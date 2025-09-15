Oncologist shares 8 things to know about early satiety and ovarian cancer’s link: When should you worry?

Ovarian cancer refers to cancerous growth in the ovaries, that can spread within the pelvis and stomach. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sewanti Limaye, director, medical and precision oncology at Sir H.N. Reliance Hospital, Mumbai shared that early satiety is an early warning sign of ovarian cancer. The oncologist further explained how early satiety can be linked to ovarian cancer. Also read | Oncologist shares 5 key causes behind the rise of ovarian cancer in young women: ‘Most women are diagnosed only when…’ Ovarian cancer develops in the ovaries, fallopian tubes, or lining of the abdomen.(Shutterstock)

1. Early satiety is an important symptom

Feeling full just after eating a small amount of food (known as early satiety) is an important symptom, especially when we consider ovarian cancer awareness. Most people think of ovarian cancer in relation to pain in the pelvic region or bloating, but often it is these subtle gastrointestinal changes that are sometimes the first signs.

2. It is caused by tumor pressure and ascites

Ovarian cancer develops deeply in the pelvis. As the tumor develops, it creates pressure on the stomach and intestines, which decreases stomach capacity. Ascites can also impact the stomach, as fluid build-up gives the sensation of more mass and fullness, therefore contributing to early satiety.

3. It is often misunderstood as indigestion or food intolerance

Many patients experience the sense that they cannot tolerate their usual meals, but think nothing of it initially, writing it off as indigestion, dietary intolerance, or just the normal ups and downs of fluctuating weight.

4. Other conditions can cause early satiety

Early satiety is not always related to ovarian cancer. It is also recognised in conditions, such as gastritis, peptic ulcer disease, functional dyspepsia, or stress. Also read | Can pap smear detect ovarian cancer? Oncologist debunks 5 common myths

Spotting ovarian cancer early: Symptoms women should not ignore (Image by Freepik)

5. What uniquely characterises ovarian cancer is its persistence

The main thing that distinguishes ovarian cancer from other causes of early satiety is the persistence of the symptoms. In the case of ovarian cancer, the symptoms do not simply go away, but rather they are consistent and worsen over time.

6. When to worry

If early satiety occurs with other concerning signs such as abdominal bloating, pelvic or low back pain, urinary urgency, or unexplained weight loss, it should trigger thoughts of ovarian cancer.

7. Be aware for early recognition

Ovarian cancer is frequently diagnosed late, owing to its vague early symptoms, and thus it's important to stay vigilant - especially in women who have risk factors (e.g. family history of ovarian or breast cancer).

8. Get prompt evaluation

Women that have early satiety persistently should not ignore it. A gynecologic evaluation (an assessment comprised of a pelvic exam + imaging + blood test such as CA-125) can possibly identify the cause. One new way (theoretically) to identify early is by looking at circulating tumor DNA or cells via liquid biopsy to assess/identify if malignancy is present, this test can reasonably inform early clinical follicular diagnosis. Also read | World Ovarian Cancer Day 2025: Doctors share symptoms, risk factors and lifestyle changes to prevent the disease

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.