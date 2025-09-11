Can pap smear detect ovarian cancer? Oncologist debunks 5 common myths

The myths and misconceptions attached to ovarian cancer often lead to misdiagnosis and confusion. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pushpinder Gulia, director, surgical oncology and robotic surgery, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram debunked some of the common myths about ovarian cancer and shared the facts. Also read | Ovarian cancer is hard to detect. Focusing on these 4 symptoms can help with diagnosis Spot ovarian cancer early.(Image by Freepik)

Myth 1: Ovarian cancer only affects older women

Fact: While the risk does increase with age, ovarian cancer is not exclusive to women in their 50s or 60s. Younger women, even those in their 20s and 30s, can develop certain subtypes, such as germ cell or stromal tumors. Doctors emphasize that persistent symptoms in younger women should not be dismissed outright.

Myth 2: There are no symptoms until the cancer is advanced

Fact: This is one of the most dangerous misconceptions. Early signs, such as persistent bloating, abdominal pain, frequent urination, or feeling full quickly, are often mistaken for gastrointestinal or urinary issues. Awareness of these subtle but persistent changes can lead to earlier diagnosis.

Myth 3: Pap smears detect ovarian cancer

Fact: Many women believe their annual Pap smear screens for all gynecological cancers, but this is not true. Pap tests can only detect cervical cancer. Currently, there is no reliable routine screening test for ovarian cancer, which makes recognizing symptoms and discussing risk factors with a doctor even more critical.

Myth 4: Family history is the only risk factor

Fact: While having a BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutation or a family history of ovarian or breast cancer does increase risk, most women diagnosed do not have such a history. Other factors, such as endometriosis, obesity, or long-term hormone replacement therapy, can also contribute.

Myth 5: Surgery or treatment always leads to infertility

Fact: With advancements in medical care, fertility-sparing surgeries are possible in early-stage disease for women who wish to have children. Doctors individualise treatment to balance cancer control with quality of life.

