Abdominal bloating and ovarian cancer: What’s the link? Doctor explains symptoms to watch out for

Bloating is a common discomfort experienced by many and is often linked to indigestion or gastritis. However, persistent or severe abdominal bloating can sometimes signal an underlying health issue that may require medical attention.

Is abdominal bloating a sign of ovarian cancer?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Renuka Gupta, senior consultant, gynae oncology, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh said, “Abdominal bloating can indeed be a potential warning sign of ovarian cancer, although it's crucial to understand that bloating is a common symptom with many less serious causes.”

“In the context of ovarian cancer, persistent and unusual bloating should raise concern. This bloating often occurs due to the accumulation of fluid in the abdominal cavity, a condition known as ascites. Ascites can result from the cancer spreading to the lining of the abdomen (peritoneum) or blocking the lymphatic system, leading to fluid buildup. The growing tumor itself can also contribute to a feeling of fullness and distension,” the gynecologist explained.

When to get worried?

"Differentiate between occasional bloating, which can be related to diet, hormonal changes, or digestive issues, and persistent bloating that lasts for several weeks and is accompanied by other symptoms," the doctor added as she highlighted the concerning symptoms to watch out for.

Pelvic or abdominal pain or pressure

Feeling full quickly after eating

Changes in bowel or bladder habits (constipation, frequent urination)

Unexplained fatigue

Back pain

Unexplained weight loss

What to do when these symptoms show up?

"If you experience persistent and unusual abdominal bloating, especially when combined with other listed symptoms, it's vital to consult a doctor for evaluation. Diagnostic procedures may include a pelvic exam, imaging tests like ultrasound or CT scans, and blood tests such as CA-125. A biopsy is usually necessary to confirm a diagnosis of ovarian cancer if stage advanced. While abdominal bloating alone is rarely indicative of ovarian cancer, being aware of this potential link and seeking timely medical attention for persistent and unusual symptoms can aid in earlier diagnosis and potentially improve outcomes," Dr Gupta said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.