Ovarian cancer to heart diseases: Doctor shares early symptoms of silent diseases in women

In women, many diseases creep in without symptoms, making it difficult to spot the signs, and rush for medical intervention. In such cases, the diseases develop into complicated stages, and diagnosis and treatment becomes difficult. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr Suneer Kaur Malhotra, associate director, obstetrics and gynecology, Max Super Specialty Hospital, Shalimar Bagh said, “Many serious diseases in women develop quietly, showing minimal symptoms until they reach an advanced stage.” Know the early warning signs of diseases in women that can turn fatal.(Shutterstock)

The doctor further noted down the early symptoms of three silent diseases in women that can turn fatal:

Ovarian cancer:

Ovarian cancer.(Shutterstock)

“With an incidence rate of 6.8 per lakh women in India, ovarian cancer is often detected late due to the absence of early symptoms. While some may experience irregular bleeding, most cases remain asymptomatic. The only way to detect ovarian cancer early is through regular ultrasounds (once or twice a year), especially for those with a family history of the disease,” said Dr Suneer Kaur Malhotra. He urged women to go for regular screening to detect ovarian cancer and take the necessary precautions. Also read | Spotting ovarian cancer early: Symptoms women should not ignore

Heart disease:

Heart diseases in women.(Shutterstock)

Heart diseases have more prominent symptoms in men than women. “Unlike men, women rarely experience the classic signs of a heart attack. Instead, symptoms can be vague—including jaw pain, breast pain, shoulder pain, or general discomfort—often leading to missed diagnoses. Awareness and regular heart checkups are key to early detection,” the doctor added," Dr Suneer Kaur Malhotra said. Also read | Watch out for these unique risk factors for heart disease in women

Diabetes:

Diabetes in women(Shutterstock)

"Diabetes develops silently, with no noticeable early symptoms. Warning signs like recurrent urinary infections, vaginal infections, and candidiasis typically appear only in advanced or uncontrolled stages. Regular blood sugar checkups—especially for those with a family history—along with lifestyle modifications are essential for early diagnosis and prevention," the doctor highlighted. Also read | Why diabetes is deadlier for women than men; tips to manage

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.