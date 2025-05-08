World Ovarian Cancer Day 2025: Doctors share symptoms, risk factors and lifestyle changes to prevent the disease

World Ovarian Cancer Day is observed every year on May 8 to raise awareness about one of the most underdiagnosed cancers in women, ovarian cancer. Often referred to as a "silent killer," it typically presents no clear symptoms in its early stages, making early detection difficult. To mark this important day, HT Digital spoke to medical experts who shared key tips to lower your risk and stay healthy. (Also read: Doctor ranks 10 most popular weight loss methods: Ozempic scores 7/10, while this one tops the list ) Ovarian cancer can be benign or malignant, with early detection crucial for survival. (Image by Freepik)

"Ovarian cancer is well-known all over the world. The factors contributing to its increasing prevalence may be in both resource-rich and resource-limited regions of the world. It's considered to be the most lethal gynaecological cancer in the United States. In India, it is the second most common gynaecological cancer being diagnosed and causing mortality after cervical cancer," says Dr Sachin Sekhar Biswal, Medical Oncologist, Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneswar.

Who is most at risk for ovarian cancer?

"Ovarian cancer primarily affects women between the ages of 50 55 and 64. It can also occur in younger women if they have a family history of ovarian, breast, endometrial or colorectal cancer or who have never given birth or genetic mutations like BRCA1, BRCA2 or Lynch syndrome and Hormone replacement therapy may increase ovarian cancer risk, especially if used for more than five years. Consult a doctor before starting HRT," says Dr. Pratima Raj, Associate Consultant, Gynaecological Oncology, Manipal Hospital.

Ovarian cancer develops in the ovaries, fallopian tubes, or lining of the abdomen.(Shutterstock)

"The risk of ovarian cancer increases with age, the average age of detection being in the sixth to seventh decade. Familial or genetic cases appear a decade earlier than sporadic cases. The risk factors for ovarian cancer are increasing age, infertility, Nulliparity, polycystic ovarian disease, and cigarette smoking. Oral contraceptive pills, breastfeeding, hysterectomy, intrauterine devices, as well as tubal ligations are protective factors for ovarian cancer," adds Dr Sachin.

What are the treatment options?

Dr. Pratima highlights that comprehensive ovarian cancer treatment involves advanced medical technologies and an interdisciplinary approach. The following are some of the key treatment options available:

Staging surgery in the early stage or primary cytoreductive surgery, or interval debunking in advanced cases.

Chemotherapy- Administered intravenously (IV) or intraperitoneally or intrapleural or both (IP) chemotherapy.

Targeted therapy- Drugs specifically target cancer cells while leaving healthy cells unaffected. Often used with chemotherapy.

PARP inhibitors: This is effective for women with BRCA mutations.

Radiation treatment- This treatment is used only in some cases as it's common and less utilised.

Immunotherapy- It aids in the immune system's ability to identify and combat cancerous cells.

Treatments such as immunotherapy help the immune system detect and fight ovarian cancer cells.(Unsplash)

"Not all ovarian cancers are malignant or pose a threat to survival. Benign ovarian tumours and germ cell tumours that present early in life are potentially curable with normal life expectancy. Epithelial ovarian tumours need to be staged surgically to know about potential curability and survival. Most of these cancers need a multimodal approach, including cytoreductive surgery, IV chemotherapy, and sometimes intraperitoneal chemotherapy," says Dr Sachin.

Importance of lifestyle and healthy diet

"While lifestyle and healthy diet management are important in reducing the risk of ovarian cancer, they alone may not be sufficient to fully prevent it. Women can significantly lower the risk by maintaining a healthy diet and avoiding smoking. Early detection and proactive care can make all the difference in combating this silent threat," says Dr. Pratima.

"Lifestyle changes impact the development of ovarian cancer, and modifiable factors may lead to a decrease in incidence as well as increased survival," advises Dr Sachin.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.