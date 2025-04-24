New weapon against liver cancer? Doctors reveal how to stop tumours in their tracks
Is liver cancer the next epidemic? Doctors reveal the risks and share tips on what you can do about it.
Cervical cancer was once the most common cancer in females but liver cancer is catching up and could soon be the second most prevalent. Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is rising rapidly in India and liver cancer is becoming an increasingly significant concern.
Liver cancer could hit you sooner than you think
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Amar Mukund, Professor and Head of the Intervention Radiology Department at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in New Delhi, shared, “Once primarily linked to hepatitis B and C, lifestyle factors like alcohol consumption and poor dietary habits are now contributing to its surge. Cirrhosis, a key risk factor, creates the perfect environment for tumor development, making early detection crucial.”
Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Manas Saha, Interventional Radiologist at Apollo Hospitals, opined, “As life expectancy increases, we’re seeing more cases of hepatocellular carcinoma, particularly among the elderly, and this trend is likely to continue. While liver cancer was once mainly linked to hepatitis B and C, better infection control and vaccinations have shifted the focus to lifestyle-related factors like nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and alcohol-related liver disease.”
Here’s what doctors want you to know
Dr Amar Mukund revealed, “While liver cancer remains challenging, advancements in interventional radiology are improving treatment outcomes. Techniques like Transarterial Chemoembolization (TACE) not only target tumours directly but also cut off their blood supply, enhancing effectiveness. With innovations like balloon-occluded TACE (B-TACE), drug delivery to tumours has become even more precise, offering new hope in managing this growing health crisis.”
Dr Manas Saha advised, “The best way to lower the risk is by making healthier choices, maintaining a balanced diet, limiting alcohol, staying active and following safe infection practices. For those diagnosed, treatment has also evolved. While ablation and Transarterial Chemoembolization (TACE) are effective on their own, combining them has shown promising results, especially for mid-sized tumours.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
