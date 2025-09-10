Oncologist shares 5 key causes behind the rise of ovarian cancer in young women: ‘Most women are diagnosed only when…’

Ovarian cancer is very difficult to detect in the early stages, making diagnosis and treatment delayed. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Iti Parikh, consultant medical oncologist, Bhailal Amin General Hospital, Gujarat, said, “Most women are diagnosed only when the disease has already progressed to advanced stages, commonly stage 3C, when treatment becomes more challenging. Traditionally, ovarian cancer was thought to primarily affect women in their 50s and 60s. However, an increasing number of younger women in India are now being diagnosed with the disease.” Also read | World Ovarian Cancer Day 2025: Doctors share symptoms, risk factors and lifestyle changes to prevent the disease Ovarian cancer develops in the ovaries, fallopian tubes, or lining of the abdomen.(Shutterstock)

Ovarian cancer: Early warning signs to know

While ovarian cancer can be difficult to detect, here are a few red flags to be aware of:

Persistent abdominal bloating or distension

A feeling of early satiety (fullness even after small meals)

Vague abdominal pain or discomfort

Why is ovarian cancer affecting young women?

Dr Iti Parikh explained the causes that can trigger ovarian cancer in the younger population.

1. Shifting reproductive choices

With urbanisation and lifestyle changes, women are increasingly delaying childbirth. Fewer pregnancies and shorter durations of breastfeeding mean longer periods of uninterrupted ovulatory cycles. Since ovulation is closely linked to ovarian cancer risk, this prolonged exposure increases susceptibility. Also read | Doctor suggests lifestyle changes that could save you from ovarian cancer risk

2. Rising obesity and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

Obesity and PCOS, both increasingly common in India, create hormonal imbalances and chronic inflammation. These conditions alter the ovarian environment, raising the risk of ovarian cancer at a younger age.

Ovarian cancer.(Shutterstock)

3. Genetic predisposition (BRCA1, BRCA2, Lynch syndrome)

Advances in genetic testing have revealed that inherited mutations such as BRCA1, BRCA2, and Lynch syndrome significantly heighten ovarian cancer risk. Women carrying these mutations, especially those with a family history of breast or ovarian cancer, are more vulnerable at younger ages. Preventive surgeries, such as removal of ovaries and uterus in high-risk carriers, are sometimes advised to reduce this risk.

4. Environmental and lifestyle factors

Urban lifestyles bring increased exposure to pollutants, chemicals, smoking, alcohol, and sedentary habits, all of which contribute to cancer development. These factors may accelerate the onset of ovarian cancer in younger women.

5. Nulliparity and hormonal factors

Women who have never had children (nulliparous women) face a higher risk, as pregnancy naturally interrupts ovulation. Additionally, long-term use of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) has been associated with certain types of ovarian cancer. Early menarche (onset of menstruation) and late menopause also extend ovulation years, adding to the cumulative risk. Also read | Abdominal bloating and ovarian cancer: What’s the link? Doctor explains symptoms to watch out for

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.