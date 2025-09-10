NHS surgeon reveals 4 simple daily foods that can reduce the risk of colon cancer: ‘Just 10 extra grams of fibre a day…’

Colon cancer rates have been steadily rising worldwide, as per American Cancer Society, raising concerns about lifestyle and dietary habits that may be fueling the trend. While the risk factors are many, experts point out that prevention can often begin on your plate. Simple, nutrient-rich foods can play a powerful role in protecting the gut, reducing precancerous growths and lowering overall risk. Consuming a bowl of yoghurt with berries every day can lower the risk of colon cancer, according to Dr. Karan Rajan.(Unsplash)

Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based NHS surgeon and health content creator, has shared four daily dietary components that may help reduce the risk of colon cancer. He mentions foods that are rich in probiotics, prebiotics, calcium, fibres, and polyphenols, that protect the colon against precancerous polyp formations and DNA damage. He suggests that incorporating them into your daily diet may significantly lower the risk of developing colon cancer.

Probiotics

Dr. Rajan recommends making yoghurt - dairy or plant-based - which is rich in probiotics and calcium, as a staple in your every day diet for general gut health benefits. He explains, “It's a rich source of calcium and research shows that every additional 300 mg of calcium was associated with an 8% lower risk of colon cancer.” He also cites another study which found that individuals who consumed just two servings of yoghurt per week had a lower incidence of polyps - small, precancerous growths - in their gut.

Prebiotics

According to Dr. Rajan, berries are his favourite source of prebiotic fibres, since they can be easily paired with probiotic-rich yoghurt, creating a “natural symbiotic effect.” Prebiotics are a subset of fibres that act as food for beneficial gut bacteria, encouraging their growth - but not all fibres are prebiotic in nature. The surgeon breaks down the link between prebiotics and colon cancer prevention - “Prebiotics are linked with a lower risk of colon cancer because when they feed your gut microbes, they create protective metabolites in your colon.”

Fibre

The surgeon points out that research suggests increasing your daily fibre intake significantly decreases the risk of colon cancer. According to him, a majority of people barely hit their daily fibre target and he recommends eating beans for breakfast. This is especially beneficial for people who consume a lot of processed red meats. Dr. Rajan explains, “Just 10 extra grams of fibre a day - that's half an avocado and a cup of mixed berries - lowers your colon cancer risk by 10%.”

Black coffee

The surgeon notes that black coffee - caffeinated or decaf - is a rich source of polyphenols and prebiotic fibres which “have a protective effect on the cells of the colon against DNA damage.” Dr. Rajan explains, “Studies show, compared to non-drinkers, high coffee intake was associated with a 15 to 21% lower risk of colon cancer.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.