Harvard gastroenterologist shares 8 colon cancer warnings you should never ignore: Constipation, diarrhoea

In a September 1 Instagram post, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at Harvard, AIIMS and Stanford Universities, shared eight signs of colon cancer, or colorectal cancer, that one should never ignore. According to the gastroenterologist, most colon cancers start silently, which is why if the signs appear, you should consult your doctor.(Shutterstock)

The gastroenterologist stressed that cancer of the colon or rectum usually starts silently. Therefore, most people tend to overlook the symptoms. Here are some signs that should alert you and push you or your loved ones to visit an expert.

8 colon cancer warning signs you should never ignore

In the post, the gastroenterologist pointed out that subtle signs like changes in your bowel movement, unexplained weight loss, pain in the abdomen, fatigue, or even the feeling of incomplete bowel movement can all point towards colon cancer. Therefore, at the first sign, one should visit their physician. Here are the 8 signs you shouldn't ignore:

1. Blood in stool

Bright red or dark, tarry stool can signal bleeding in the colon. Dr Sethi stressed that you shouldn't assume it's just haemorrhoids.

2. Persistent bowel changes

“Constipation, diarrhoea, or narrowing of stools lasting more than a few days is a red flag,” the gastroenterologist warned.

3. Abdominal pain or cramping

Frequent bloating, cramps, or abdominal pain that's new or unexplained deserves a check-up.

4. Unexplained weight loss

Dr Sethi said, “Losing weight without dieting or lifestyle changes could mean your gut isn't absorbing nutrients properly.”

5. Ongoing fatigue

Chronic tiredness, weakness, or dizziness may result from slow blood loss and anaemia, and could be a sign of colon cancer.

6. Unexplained iron-deficiency anaemia

“If labs show low iron, especially in men or post-menopausal women, it can be an early hidden sign of colon cancer,” Dr Sethi highlighted.

7. Feeling of incomplete emptying

“If it feels like you ‘can't finish’ after a bowel movement, it may point to blockage or tumour growth,” the gastroenterologist said.

8. Family history

Lastly, if you have close relatives with colon cancer, it increases your risk. Therefore, don't delay screening if symptoms appear.

All you need to know about colon cancer

According to the gastroenterologist, most colon cancers start silently, which is why if the signs appear, you should consult your doctor. If caught early, there's a 5-year survival rate of 90 percent. “Don't wait if you notice symptoms. Get screened - colonoscopy saves lives,” the expert stressed.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.