Doctors share how to improve gut health and lose weight naturally by adding prebiotics and probiotics to your diet

Gut health has become one of the most talked-about topics in the health and wellness sphere today — and for good reason. Did you know that having a healthy gut can impact how your body functions? But between knowing the best foods for gut health, how to improve gut health, and how to get rid of bad gut bacteria, there's tons to grasp. Also read | 6 signs you have poor gut health: Nutritionist reveals why you should not ignore these and what you can do Gut health refers to the balance and well-being of the microbiome in your gastrointestinal tract. (Freepik)

If you're not sure where to start when it comes to improving your gut health and losing weight naturally, you have come to the right place. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Professor (Dr) L Sreenivasa Murthy, vice president of Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India and Dr Manohar KN, consultant physician and diabetologist, Manipal Hospital break down the basics of gut health.

Improving your gut health and thereby furthering your weight loss journey may sound like a tall order; but let these experts explain how you can actually do it naturally with a few simple diet and lifestyle changes.

By prioritising gut health, you can support overall well-being and potentially reduce the risk of various health issues. (Freepik)

What is gut health?

The gut microbiota consists of a complex and dynamic ecosystem of microorganisms that play a crucial role in our body's metabolism, nutrient absorption, immune function, and even our behaviour. These microorganisms help regulate our energy levels, appetite, and how much fat we store, which in turn affects our weight and overall body composition.

Dr Manohar says, “Recent scientific advancements have shown that a balanced gut microbiome is essential for maintaining an efficient metabolism and preventing obesity. However, as obesity rates continue to rise in India, there's a lot of misleading information about health products, especially those related to gut health. This misinformation, coupled with scepticism towards modern injectable weight management treatments like GLP-1 receptor agonists, exacerbating the problem. Despite their proven effectiveness, these treatments are often avoided due to concerns about cost, potential side effects, and the perceived unnatural method of administration.”

Including nuts and seeds in your meals is beneficial because they're packed with proteins and healthy fats that help produce more GLP-1. (Freepik)

What foods can help improve your gut health?

Eating a diverse diet is one of the best ways to improve your gut health and experts encourage people to eat a wide range of foods. Dr Murthy says, “Mythos surrounding weight loss has shifted over the years. One is not only focused on shedding a few pounds, but on maintaining an ideal weight, which requires lifestyle changes. One strategy is to naturally increase levels of GLP-1, a hormone responsible for appetite and blood sugar control. Diets including high-protein and high-fiber foods as well as healthy fats tend to increase GLP-1 levels. These dietary changes help individuals feel fuller and support steady, long-term weight management.”

Eating certain foods can help increase the levels of GLP-1 in your body. “Including nuts and seeds in your meals is beneficial because they're packed with proteins and healthy fats that help produce more GLP-1. Whole grains are also great because they have a lot of fibre, which slows down digestion and helps maintain steady GLP-1 levels throughout the day. Additionally, leafy greens and vegetables like broccoli and cabbage are full of fibre and important nutrients, boosting GLP-1 while keeping you healthy,” Dr Murthy says.

He says that probiotics, found in foods like yoghurt and fermented vegetables, support gut health, which plays a key role in regulating GLP-1 production, and adds: “Prebiotics, found in foods like bananas, garlic, and onions, help nourish beneficial gut bacteria, further promoting optimal GLP-1 levels and overall well-being.”

Gut health plays a role in how the body processes and stores fats. (Freepik)

How to improve gut health for natural weight loss?

Dr Manohar says that probiotics are live, beneficial bacteria that help keep your gut healthy, while prebiotics are fibres that serve as food for these bacteria — together, they play an essential role in enhancing the diversity of the gut microbiota — the vast community of microorganisms living in our digestive system.

“This diversity is key for producing short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), beneficial compounds that significantly impact our health. SCFAs help improve insulin sensitivity, which means they make it easier for your body to regulate sugar levels in the blood. They also help in managing how the body processes and stores fats, and play a role in controlling the amount of glucose used by the body. By supporting these functions, SCFAs contribute to preventing and managing obesity,” Dr Manohar says.

He adds: “By enriching our gut flora — the collective term for these beneficial bacteria — probiotics and prebiotics provide a powerful, natural way to combat obesity. This makes them invaluable tools in maintaining a healthy weight and improving overall health.”

Dr Manohar further says that to effectively tackle the growing challenge of weight management, it is essential to educate people with accurate, science-based information about how gut health plays a key role in controlling body weight. “Many individuals are misled by popular myths or marketing claims, so it's important to clarify these misconceptions and explain how simple, natural changes — like improving diet, staying active, and supporting gut health — can make a big difference. A healthy gut microbiome, which refers to the community of beneficial bacteria living in our digestive system, helps regulate metabolism, control appetite, and manage fat storage,” he says.

If your weight isn’t budging even with diet and exercise, your gut health might be affecting your metabolism and fat utilisation.. (Freepik)

Signs you need to work on gut health to lose weight

According to Dr Manohar, if you constantly feel the urge to snack or crave unhealthy food, it could be a sign that your gut microbiome is imbalanced. He further says that feeling hungry soon after eating or never feeling 'full enough' may indicate poor gut function.

“If your weight isn’t budging even with diet and exercise, your gut health might be affecting your metabolism and fat utilisation. Since gut health impacts metabolic markers, poor gut health could be slowing down your metabolism. Bloating, indigestion, or irregular bowel movements can all be indicators that your gut health needs attention,” Dr Manohar says.

Include fibre-rich foods and probiotics that support your microbiome. (Freepik)

Tips for better gut health and weight management

He adds that weight loss or metabolic improvements will only last if healthy habits are sustained, and reversing a condition like diabetes or losing weight isn't a one-time effort — it requires ongoing discipline.

“Include fibre-rich foods and probiotics that support your microbiome. Products that combine precision probiotics, fibre, and nutrients like L-carnitine can help manage cravings and improve satiety. Whether it's food habits, supplements, or exercise, consistency is key to seeing lasting results,” Dr Manohar says.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.