The food we consume affects our bodies in various ways as not only it feeds us alone but also the trillions of microorganisms that our body harbors. These tiny microorganisms are present in each individual and together constitute our microbiota but each individual’s microbiota is unique in its makeup where this exclusivity goes to the extent that even twins do not share the same microbiota. Eat your way to a healthier gut: 5 Science-backed diet tips (Photo by Farhad Ibrahimzade on Unsplash)

There have been numerous instances that depict how our bodies respond differently when afflicted with a disease or even the type of treatment we seek on the basis of the composition of the gut microbiota. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Debojyoti Dhar, Co-Founder and Director at Leucine Rich Bio Pvt Ltd, shared that the good news is that by incorporating the following simple and effective diet changes, one can keep their gut healthy thus, significantly improve their overall health:

Say no to processed foods

There is no denying that foods like chips and processed meats taste so good but there is a flip side to it. The palatable taste and high shelf life of these products come at a cost: a compromise to our health. Most ultra-processed foods are overloaded with saturated and trans fat, salt, sugar, and food additives that affect not just the gut but the overall health. Consuming such highly processed foods causes an imbalance in the gut known as dysbiosis. It happens when there is an increase in the number of harmful bacteria and a decrease in the good ones. Therefore, it is best to avoid such foods and go for minimally processed ones such as fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains as they are a healthier alternative for gut bacteria.

Maintain a balance between plant and animal-based foods

Precursors of a microbial metabolite called TMAO (Trimethylamine N-Oxide) are majorly found in red meat. They are also present in beans but in small amounts. In case you are wondering why we are discussing this metabolite, it is because when we consume red meat, the gut microbes produce this metabolite. The point of concern here is that TMAO elevates the risk for heart conditions and inflammatory bowel disease. A vegetarian diet on the other hand does not put people at such risks. Therefore, people who only depend on animal sources to meet their protein requirements need to take this word of caution and incorporate plant sources into their diet.

Include fermented foods

Fermented foods can be derived from a gamut of sources: vegetables, cereals, milk, legumes besides others. Regularly consuming fermented foods like curd, yogurt, and kombucha tea can increase the population of beneficial microbes in the gut, which prevents pathological microbes from colonizing the gut (also known as colonization resistance). However if one finds that even after following these strategies, their gut issues are not going away, it is time they relied on the power of genomics to know the how and why of optimising their gut health.

Popping an antibiotic on slight inconvenience is the worst thing one can do for their gut health

Antibiotics eliminate not just the harmful bacteria that they are supposed to, they also knockout healthy ones from the gut. Antibiotics undoubtedly are one of the most valuable discoveries in the history of mankind. However, their misuse and overuse are equally devastating not just to gut health but result in what is called antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Simply put, this means that medicines that were earlier effective against a set of microorganisms no longer exert any effect on them. One can gauge the gravity of the situation with the fact that AMR is among the top ten global public health threats according to WHO. Looking at the bigger picture, this indicates that the treatment and spread of disease and in turn mortality due to infections are difficult to control.

Add fiber and rainbow to your diet!

Do yourself a favour and nourish the microbes in your gut with what they need to flourish and multiply. The key to their well-being lies in prebiotics, the magical ingredients that support their growth and vitality. Some easily and naturally available sources of this dietary fiber are bananas, apples, onions, garlic, barley and oats. In addition, having a diet as colourful as a rainbow is a great step towards a healthier gut and holistic well-being. The different colors of fruits and vegetables represent a range of nutrients and antioxidants that promote diversity in the gut microbiome.

Dr Debojyoti Dhar concluded, “The food we consume not only feeds our tummy but trillions of microorganisms that are present in our gut. As we need a sufficient amount of all nutrients to function well, so do these tiny beneficial microbes have their requirements. Their needs can be met by making a few changes in our diets, which also help not to let harmful microbes take over. These include incorporating more gut-friendly foods like prebiotics, fermented drinks and colourful fruits and vegetables in one’s diet and keeping an arm’s length from ultra-processed and animal-based foods. Moreover, taking antibiotics only when recommended by a registered medical practitioner and not resorting to self-medication is a gut-friendly practice.”