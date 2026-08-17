Can an old apartment become a smart home? 5 upgrades that require no wall-breaking or rewiring

Smart homes are steadily becoming more popular for various reasons, from convenience to enhanced security. But many older apartments in Indian cities have dated layouts that were not designed to support modern technology.

Homeowners may be keen to make their spaces smarter, but traditional electrical appliances and old switchboards can become common hurdles! It may seem that turning an older flat into a smart home may require a lot of expensive renovation and extensive renovation. So, what is the easiest way forward? To modernise an older apartment?



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Neil Savant, co-founder of Nuos Home Automation, shared with HT Lifestyle why older Indian apartments can be difficult to modernise and offered practical recommendations for turning old apartments into a smart home.

Why are older Indian apartments difficult to modernise? Older apartments were built for the lifestyles of their time, when Wi-Fi-connected devices and automated appliances did not exist. Neil said, "Walk through any older residential building in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, or Bengaluru, and the signs are familiar. From chunky switchboards, wiring that was never designed to carry today's electrical load, to rooms laid out for a life that had no concept of Wi-Fi or wireless anything.”

According to him, most of the older apartments were designed in the 1980s and early 2000s. So, the structure was not designed with modern home technology in mind. So, homeowners automatically have this assumption that integrating automation would involve tearing down walls or replacing the existing wiring. Although he admitted they may have solid concrete, the homes were not constructed keeping technology in mind.

However, Neil clarified that modernising an old apartment does not necessarily require extensive changes. This is a massive relief! As per the expert, the solution is retrofit automation, which ensures smart systems work within the home's existing structure.

He explained the concept of retrofit automation: “The core principle behind modernising an older apartment is something called retrofit automation. Unlike new construction, which can be wired for smart systems from the ground up, retrofit solutions are designed to work within the existing structure of a home. No wall-breaking. No rewiring. No major civil work. These systems essentially slot into what is already there, be it behind switch plates, inside existing junction boxes, or as standalone plug-in devices, and add a layer of intelligence on top.”