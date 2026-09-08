5 Small accessories that solved my biggest airport travel stress points

I used to blame my suitcase for everything that went wrong on travel days. I convinced myself that if I bought that ₹30,000 aluminium carry-on or an ultra-sleek minimalist backpack, getting through the airport would suddenly feel smooth and easy. Then reality hit during a four-hour layover. My phone was at 4%, my passport was buried under receipts and lip balm, and I was holding my phone at an awkward angle just to finish an episode of my show. My luggage was not the problem. The real problems were much smaller.

Before you spend ₹20,000 or ₹30,000 on a shiny new suitcase, look at these five small upgrades instead. Most cost less than ₹2,000 and can take care of some of the most annoying parts of airport travel.

1. Ditch the power brick and switch to a 65W GaN charger or magnetic power bank Nothing triggers travel panic quite like seeing your phone battery drop to 8% when you still need to show your boarding pass, book a cab or send a quick message home. Airports such as Delhi T3 and Mumbai T2 have charging stations, but finding a free, working socket near your gate during peak hours can be a challenge. Carrying a heavy power brick and a tangle of long cables does not help either. Your personal bag quickly becomes a mess of wires.

I switched to two simple charging options: • A magnetic MagSafe power bank: It snaps onto the back of your phone, so you can keep using your phone while it charges. There is no cable hanging from the phone while you are showing your boarding pass or walking through the airport.

• A 65W GaN wall charger: GaN stands for gallium nitride, but you do not really need to know the science behind it. The useful bit is that these chargers can be smaller than traditional laptop chargers while still delivering plenty of power. One compact charger can handle your phone, laptop, headphones and smartwatch, depending on the model and its ports. For me, this is one of those small travel swaps that makes a noticeable difference. One charger takes up far less space than carrying separate chargers for every device.

2. Connect your AirPods to in-flight entertainment with a Bluetooth transmitter If you have ever tried balancing your phone against a water bottle on a shaky tray table while eating a warm airline meal, you already know how awkward economy class entertainment can be. Then there are those long flights to Dubai, Singapore or London, where you are handed a pair of basic wired headphones and expected to settle in for hours of entertainment.

A small AirFly Bluetooth transmitter, or a similar device, solves that problem.

Plug the tiny 3.5mm device into the audio jack on the seatback screen. Pair your AirPods or Bluetooth headphones with it. Put your headphones on and watch the film or show without dealing with a wire. It is a small addition, but it can make a long flight much more comfortable.

I also like pairing it with an inexpensive hands-free universal phone mount that clips onto the tray table. It keeps your phone at eye level when you want to watch something you have downloaded, without having to prop it against a water bottle, coffee cup or whatever else happens to be on the tray.

3. Create a grab-and-go security pouch A bag can look perfectly organised when you zip it up at home. By the time you reach airport security, it can look completely different. Cables end up at the bottom, your passport disappears into a side pocket, and you find yourself holding up the security line while searching through your bag. Instead of buying a bigger backpack, I prefer separating the things I need most often.

• Compression packing cubes: These work like regular packing cubes but have an additional zip that helps squeeze out some of the extra air. They can save space and keep things such as innerwear, shirts and extra layers together.

• A quick access pouch: Keep one small pouch specifically for airport transit. I would put my passport, physical ID, boarding pass, pen and main charging cable inside it.

The idea is simple. When you reach a CISF security checkpoint or immigration desk, you pull out one pouch instead of opening three different sections of your bag. It also means I am far less likely to put my passport somewhere random and spend the next 20 minutes wondering where I kept it.

4. Put a smart tracker inside your bag Watching an empty luggage carousel go round and round while everyone else picks up their bags and leaves is one of those travel moments nobody wants. It feels even worse when you have a tight international connection through a large airport such as Frankfurt or Doha. I keep an Apple AirTag or Samsung Galaxy SmartTag inside my checked luggage and daypack.

My smart tracker tip Do not rely on the outside of your bag for the tracker. An external tag can get knocked off or removed. Instead, put the tracker inside a zipped internal pocket. You can also keep it inside something such as a shoe, as long as it is secure and easy for you to find later. A tracker cannot stop an airline from sending your bag to the wrong airport. What it can do is tell you where the bag is. So, if you land and realise your suitcase has not arrived, you have a better idea of its location. If the tracker shows that your luggage is still at your connecting airport, you can give the baggage team useful information instead of simply saying, "My bag is missing."

5. The golden rule: Fix the exact problem instead of replacing the bag The biggest mistake I see travellers make is spending a lot of money on a new suitcase when the actual problem is how they organise their things or charge their devices.

Here is how I would look at it: • Phone dies during a layover: Instead of buying expensive smart luggage, add a magnetic power bank.

• Cords get tangled, and your passport keeps disappearing: Instead of buying a bigger backpack, get a small tech organiser and a separate document pouch.

• Your neck hurts while watching something on a flight: Instead of immediately thinking about an upgraded seat, try a simple tray table phone holder.

• Your cabin bag is always overstuffed: Instead of buying another suitcase, try compression packing cubes first.

You can put together a useful travel accessory kit with a 65W GaN charger, Bluetooth audio adapter, compression cubes, a tech organiser and a tracking tag for roughly ₹7,000 to ₹10,000, depending on the brands you choose.

For me, that is a much easier spend to justify than replacing a perfectly good suitcase.

Next time you feel the urge to upgrade your travel setup, pause before buying another bag. Think about the last trip and the exact moment that annoyed you.

Was it the dead phone battery? The tangled cables? The missing passport? The uncomfortable flight screen? Fix that one problem first. Sometimes, the best travel upgrade is not a new suitcase at all. It is a tiny accessory that makes the suitcase you already own work better for you.

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