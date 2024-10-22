Ozempic isn't the only answer: Here's how to naturally boost GLP-1 levels for healthy weight loss

Bollywood director Karan Johar was recently in the belly of a controversy when he was accused of using the diabetes treatment drug - Ozempic - for dramatic weight loss. While the Indian producer has cleared the air and denied the rumours, celebrities from Amy Schumer to Elon Musk and Kathy Bates have been open about using Ozempic or similar drugs to lose weight quickly. Ozempic belongs to a class of medications known as glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) agonists and the drug is most often used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2DM) by suppressing glucagon secretion and enhancing the satiating effects of the naturally occurring GLP-1 hormone. Karan Johar’s alleged Ozempic drug use: How to naturally boost GLP-1 levels for healthy weight loss (Photo for representative purpose)

How to naturally boost GLP-1 production:

Later, Ozempic's indications have expanded over the years to also include long-term weight management for adults with obesity or who are overweight and have at least one weight-related comorbidity. However, many health experts claim that the medications are not safe for long-term use and may include the risk of cardiovascular issues, heart attack, and stroke in adults with cardiovascular disease who are either obese or overweight.

In an interview with HT LIfestyle, Prachi Chandra, Lead Clinical Nutritionist at Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru, suggested to skip the drugs and recommended the following tips to boost GLP-1 naturally -

1. Adopt a high-protein diet: Since GLP-1 is naturally secreted from the gut in response to food. Eating a high protein diet (as per RDA) not only significantly increase GLP-1 levels but also gives satiated feeling and a higher basal metabolic rate. Whey, casein, egg, and soy proteins directly promote L-cell GLP-1 release. Proteins also slow gastric emptying, prolonging intestinal exposure to GLP-1 secretagogues. Some studies suggest that consuming protein before carbohydrates may further optimize GLP-1 secretion.

A high-protein diet is one that focuses on increasing your intake of lean proteins like chicken, fish and eggs. This type of diet can help you feel fuller for longer and can help you maintain your weight loss (Pixabay)

2. Consume healthy fats: The majority of dietary fats are triglycerides, which break down into free fatty acids that can stimulate GLP-1 secretion. While all healthy fats seem to boost postprandial GLP-1 levels, healthier fats have a greater impact. They include unsaturated fats like monounsaturated fats and omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids — both found in olive oil. These fats outperform saturated fats, in stimulating GLP-1.

3. Load up on fiber: Human trials show oat and barley beta-glucans double GLP-1 secretion compared to control meals. Pectin-rich foods like apples and citrus fruits also potently stimulate GLP-1 release. In both lean and obese individuals, studies show resistant starch consumption for 4 weeks elevates fasting GLP-1 concentrations by over 50%. Prioritizing low-GI carbohydrates also supports healthy GLP-1 levels. SCFAs produced by fermenting fibre in the gut by bacteria are the potent GLP-1 boosters.

4. Drinking 2-3 cups of green tea per day support healthy GLP-1 levels.

5. Exercise: Exercise may not involve food, but it can still positively impact GLP-1 levels. In a clinical trial it was found that 90-minute sessions of moderate-intensity exercise in patients with type 2 diabetes significantly raised GLP-1 levels, which remained elevated for up to 24 hours. Similarly, aerobic exercise in healthy individuals not only increased GLP-1 levels but also reduced subsequent caloric intake and causes decreased hunger. Physical activity powerfully amplifies meal-induced GLP-1 secretion, it enhances GLP-1 sensitivity and improves insulin sensitivity.

Exercise to lose weight naturally(Elina Fairytale)

6. Manage stress: Minimising stress and getting 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night will optimise GLP-1 response. Taking the ayurvedic herb, ashwagandha may help further reduce cortisol levels which may in turn help optimize GLP-1 production. Supplementing with targeted probiotic strains (Clostridium beijerinckii and Akkermansia muciniphila,) also provides added benefits for GLP-1 enhancement.

7. Chew food well: A study found that chewing each bite 30 times increased naturally secreted GLP-1, also eating the same meal slowly over 30 minutes also resulted in higher GLP-1 concentrations.

8. Spices and supplements: Human trials have shown that consuming three grams of cinnamon can indeed increase GLP-1 levels.

Are trending drinks like Ricezempic, oatszempic, etc. equally effective in weight loss?

These trends encourage soaking any of the aforementioned food in water — sometimes with a dash of lemon juice — before drinking the liquid. While this practice might sound harmless, it’s both unscientific and potentially hazardous. Consuming these uncooked foods could lead to food poisoning. It is not safe to replace all meals with any-zempic drink since the concoction doesn’t offer a complete nutrient profile or contain enough calories to sustain health in the long term. These drinks are short term quick-fix. Portion control is important.