Ankur Warikoo says his 70-year-old parents lost weight, gained energy with vegetarian diet in 2 years: ‘My dad is now…'

Many believe that weight loss and renewed energy are goals only for the young. However, entrepreneur and content creator Ankur Warikoo, who lost 10 kilos himself, recently revealed how his parents, aged 70 and 72, completely transformed their health in two years. From struggling with fatigue and excess weight to now leading temple trips and even taking part in acting workshops, their journey is truly inspiring. (Also read: Ankur Warikoo reveals fitness secrets for impressive transformation at 44: From 26% body fat to six-pack abs ) At 70, Ankur's parents lose weight and gain energy with sustainable fitness habits. (X/@warikoo)

How Ankur Warikoo's parents lost weight in 70s

In a September 22 post on X (formerly Twitter), Ankur shared how his parents, aged 70 and 72, defied expectations. Two years ago, they weighed 72 kg and 110 kg, were constantly tired, and, in his words, "visibly getting old." Today, his father weighs 90 kg and leads 10-day temple trips for his group, while his mother, now 65 kg, has taken up a four-month acting workshop.

A look at their vegetarian diet plan

Ankur detailed how they turned around their declining health. He credited their transformation to two key changes: dietary modifications that increased protein and reduced fat, and the introduction of weightlifting into their routine. They also hired a virtual fitness trainer. The results, he says, speak for themselves. Rather than opting for extreme or temporary measures, his parents focused on building sustainable habits.

Being strict vegetarians, Ankur's parents incorporated protein-rich foods such as tofu, Greek yoghurt, pea protein, and low-fat paneer to support weight loss. They also stopped snacking and made it a point to have dinner early.

Ankur admitted that the journey wasn't easy at first. "They rejected it initially. But they saw my results and hesitatingly started. And once they saw their results, they were convinced," he explained.

Ankur's weight loss journey

Ankur himself lost 10 kg and developed impressive six-pack abs at 44, reducing his body fat from 26% to under 10%. Diagnosed with Avascular Necrosis at 33, he was advised to "stop walking." Defying the odds, he overhauled his lifestyle, focusing on consistent strength training, a protein-rich diet, and adequate sleep. His approach emphasises sustainable habits over extreme measures. Click here for a detailed look into his fitness regimen and diet plan.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.