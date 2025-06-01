Ankur Warikoo reveals fitness secrets for impressive transformation at 44: From 26% body fat to six-pack abs

Entrepreneur and content creator Ankur Warikoo recently shared an impressive before-and-after transformation with his Instagram community. In his May 31 post, he shared a striking new image showing his journey to well-defined six-pack abs, along with a noticeably refined face and overall fitness. (Also read: S Jaishankar's daily routine for staying fit at 70 includes yoga, morning squash, 30 minutes walk ) Ankur Warikoo reavels his journey from surgery to six-pack abs After life-altering diagnosis. (Instgram/@ankurwarikoo)

How did Ankur Warikoo’s diagnosis change his life

He began his post by reflecting on a pivotal moment in his life: "Stop walking!" The words were written on his doctor's prescription and underlined twice back in February 2012. At that time, Ankur was diagnosed with Avascular Necrosis, a condition where his hip bone was slowly decaying. He found himself in the unfortunate 10% of cases with no clear cause.

The diagnosis led to surgery, followed by a gruelling recovery period, three months of complete bed rest and five months on crutches. Though he physically recovered, Ankur felt that life had dealt him a harsh blow. "Life told me to stop walking," he shared.

In a burst of determination, he decided to run a marathon. "In a moment of craziness, I decided I'll run a marathon!" he says. After 10 months of dedicated preparation, he completed it. But instead of feeling victorious, Ankur admitted he felt like he had cheated. "I thought I would feel great about it. But I felt the opposite. I felt I had cheated," he shared.

How he went from 26% body fat to six-pack abs

Explaining this feeling, Ankur noted, "Up until that day, the maximum I had ever run was 14 kilometres. I could have shown up any day and finished the 21 kilometres without preparation." This led him to a deeper question: "What could I do for which I had to show up every day?" The answer came as a new goal: "In another moment of craziness, I found myself saying six-pack abs."

At 33 years old and with 26% body fat, Ankur committed to an intensive lifestyle change involving diet, sleep, and fitness. Through consistent effort, he reduced his body fat below 10%.

A decade later, in 2024, he undertook this journey once more. Now at 44, he proudly describes himself as "fat-free," confident that the habits and mindset he has cultivated will remain lifelong companions. "I know this routine and mindset will stay with me for life," he affirmed. Expressing gratitude, Warikoo concluded, "Grateful for this 'second' life".