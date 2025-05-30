S Jaishankar's daily routine for staying fit at 70 includes yoga, morning squash, 30 minutes walk

Inside Dr. Jaishankar’s morning routine

In a May 16 interview with YourStory, Dr. S. Jaishankar offered a rare peek into his everyday routine. From navigating 2 a.m. global calls to battling jet lag and squeezing in squash matches, his daily life perfectly balances international diplomacy with personal well-being.

"My routine exists, but it often shifts," he explained. "With foreign policy, there's constant travel, and sometimes the jet lag is so intense, you don't even know where you are, physically or mentally." Despite his demanding schedule, Dr. Jaishankar sticks to a simple yet consistent morning ritual. His day typically begins around 6 a.m., which he admits is "not considered early" by his family. The early hours are dedicated to grounding his body and mind through yoga and physiotherapy-style stretches.

One of his longstanding habits is a game of squash, a practice he's held onto for years. "Main game khelta hoon. Usually, I go to play squash," he shared. He also prioritises a daily 30-minute walk with his wife, not just for fitness but also for meaningful connection. "At the very least, we get to talk during that time, so that's an added bonus," he said with a smile.

How does he balance work and well-being

From early morning updates from Indian missions to skimming through 10–12 newspapers and global summaries, Dr. Jaishankar stays constantly informed. "There is a certain manner you build your life around that disturbance, that also becomes a habit," he says, referring to the unpredictability of his schedule.

His day officially begins around 9:30 a.m. and includes high-level meetings, ministry reviews, and key diplomatic decisions. Evenings are equally demanding, often spent on political meetings, clearing files, or late-night calls with Western counterparts.

"It's a 24/7 life because somewhere, someone is awake, and something is happening." Still, he carves out moments for himself, be it a web series on a flight, music, or a quick read. "Movies are a bit of a challenge because you don't get two hours. I prefer serials, in 45 minutes you can see one episode, at least you can kind of move on."