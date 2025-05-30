S Jaishankar's daily routine for staying fit at 70 includes yoga, morning squash, 30 minutes walk
India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, juggles a demanding schedule with a consistent morning routine of yoga, squash and walks.
Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, better known as S. Jaishankar, India's External Affairs Minister, maintains his fitness and vitality through a disciplined daily routine. Despite his extremely busy schedule, he doesn't compromise on staying active. At 70, his simple yet consistent approach helps him remain fit, focused and ready to tackle the demands of his high-pressure role. (Also read: Tiger Shroff says he lost a lot of weight through dance, flaunts six-pack in new video; why you should try this too )
Inside Dr. Jaishankar’s morning routine
In a May 16 interview with YourStory, Dr. S. Jaishankar offered a rare peek into his everyday routine. From navigating 2 a.m. global calls to battling jet lag and squeezing in squash matches, his daily life perfectly balances international diplomacy with personal well-being.
"My routine exists, but it often shifts," he explained. "With foreign policy, there's constant travel, and sometimes the jet lag is so intense, you don't even know where you are, physically or mentally." Despite his demanding schedule, Dr. Jaishankar sticks to a simple yet consistent morning ritual. His day typically begins around 6 a.m., which he admits is "not considered early" by his family. The early hours are dedicated to grounding his body and mind through yoga and physiotherapy-style stretches.
One of his longstanding habits is a game of squash, a practice he's held onto for years. "Main game khelta hoon. Usually, I go to play squash," he shared. He also prioritises a daily 30-minute walk with his wife, not just for fitness but also for meaningful connection. "At the very least, we get to talk during that time, so that's an added bonus," he said with a smile.
How does he balance work and well-being
From early morning updates from Indian missions to skimming through 10–12 newspapers and global summaries, Dr. Jaishankar stays constantly informed. "There is a certain manner you build your life around that disturbance, that also becomes a habit," he says, referring to the unpredictability of his schedule.
His day officially begins around 9:30 a.m. and includes high-level meetings, ministry reviews, and key diplomatic decisions. Evenings are equally demanding, often spent on political meetings, clearing files, or late-night calls with Western counterparts.
"It's a 24/7 life because somewhere, someone is awake, and something is happening." Still, he carves out moments for himself, be it a web series on a flight, music, or a quick read. "Movies are a bit of a challenge because you don't get two hours. I prefer serials, in 45 minutes you can see one episode, at least you can kind of move on."
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.