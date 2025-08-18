Are your kidneys stressed? Nephrologist shares 7 red flags to never overlook

Kidneys are life-sustaining organs of the body, primarily responsible for cleaning waste, regulating fluids, and controlling essential minerals in your body. However, when the kidneys are stressed, early warning signs are often overlooked. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Mohit Khirbat, consultant, nephrology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram said, “Early detection of these signs can prevent long-term damage and keep your kidneys in overall good condition.” Also read | Think you are safe from kidney stones? Doctor says these foods could be your enemy Know the early symptoms of kidneys being stressed.(Shutterstock)

Dr Mohit Khirbat further shared 7 early symptoms of kidneys being stressed.

1. Changes in urination habits

If you find that you urinate more or less than normal, have foamy urine, or have trouble urinating, it may indicate kidney problems. You should have persistent changes checked by a physician to eliminate underlying issues.

2. Ongoing fatigue and weakness

Kidneys contribute to the production of a hormone that aids in red blood cell production. When there is kidney dysfunction, low levels of red blood cells can result in anemia, resulting in ongoing fatigue and lack of energy.

3. Ankles, feet, or hands swelling

Kidney stress may cause fluid buildup, which tends to result in swelling of the extremities. This is a consequence of the kidneys' diminished capacity to equalize fluid and salt in the body. Also read | Doctor says these 8 symptoms could mean your kidneys are failing: Are you at risk of kidney disease?

Kidney stress can lead to puffiness around the eyes.(Freepik)

4. Puffiness around the eyes

Protein loss in urine is an indication of damage to the kidneys. If you experience recurring puffiness around your eyes, it is a sign of protein loss, which needs to be tested by a doctor.

5. Shortness of breath

If fluid accumulates in the lungs or anemia is caused by the stress on the kidneys, you may find it hard to breathe even at rest.

6. Itching or dry skin that does not go away

Healthy kidneys filter waste out of the blood and regulate mineral levels. When they are not functioning well, waste products can lead to dryness, itching, and irritation of the skin.

7. Unusual back pain

Back or side pain, particularly if it's recurring, may be associated with kidney infection, stones, or other conditions that put additional strain on the kidneys. Also read | Urologist shares why young Indians are getting kidney diseases without realising it

“Your kidneys quietly but incessantly function to keep you in good health. If you experience any of these, it is critical that you get a nephrologist as soon as possible. Intervention can prevent complications and protect kidney function,” the nephrologist added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.