Gynaecologist warns PCOS-linked insulin resistance may raise type 2 diabetes risk; shares lifestyle tips to manage it

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome or PCOS, is a hormonal disorder that affects women, usually in their reproductive years. It leads to menstrual irregularity, weight gain, obesity, acne, fertility issues and mood swings. However, one of the aspects of PCOS, that is highly overlooked, is insulin resistance. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Tripti Raheja, lead consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology at the CK Birla Hospital (R), Delhi said that insulin resistance can lead to type 2 diabetes. Insulin resistance in PCOS can lead to type 2 diabetes. (Shutterstock)

What is insulin resistance?

Dr. Tripti Raheja explained, "Insulin is a hormone that helps our body use sugar from the food we eat for energy. When the body becomes resistant to insulin, the cells do not respond properly. As a result, the body keeps producing more insulin to try to keep blood sugar levels in check. Over time, this extra insulin can lead to high blood sugar and eventually type 2 diabetes. Many women with PCOS have insulin resistance, whether they are overweight or not. High insulin levels not only raise the risk of diabetes but also worsen PCOS symptoms by causing the ovaries to produce more male hormones such as testosterone. This can lead to more acne, unwanted facial hair, and further disrupt the menstrual cycle."

Tips to manage insulin resistance:

The gynaecologist shared, “If insulin resistance is not managed, it increases the chances of developing type 2 diabetes, gestational diabetes during pregnancy, and even heart issues later in life.”

However, with the right lifestyle and dietary choices, insulin resistance can be managed. "Eating a balanced diet rich in whole grains, lean proteins, healthy fats, and fiber, along with regular exercise, good sleep, and stress management, can help improve insulin sensitivity. These changes support hormonal balance and lower the long-term risk of diabetes. Women with PCOS should be encouraged to have their blood sugar levels checked regularly. Early awareness and small changes can make a big difference." the doctor added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.