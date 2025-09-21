Craving a sweet treat? NHS surgeon shares simple 3-ingredient dessert that has more fibre than 5 slices of bread

Craving dessert but worried about the guilt that usually follows? What if your sweet treat could actually nourish your gut and boost your brain health at the same time? Dr. Karan Rajan, a UK based NHS surgeon and popular health content creator, has shared a fibre-packed, antioxidant-rich dessert that does just that. In an Instagram video posted on August 24, he revealed a simple three-ingredient recipe that turns an indulgence into a legit health snack. This healthy dessert only requires 3 ingredients.(Unsplash)

Ingredients

100g of frozen raspberries (you can use any berry; can be fresh or frozen) [7g of fibre] 50g of 70% (or higher) melted dark chocolate [7g of fibre] 30g of crushed pistachio (you can use any nut) [3g of fibre] Parchment paper

Process

Dr Rajan said, “If you want a dessert that's 16 g of fibre with just three ingredients and is a powerhouse for your gut and brain, here's how to do this.”

First, break the frozen raspberries into individual drupelets. According to the gut health expert, frozen raspberries are a better option, as compared to fresh ones, since they are easier to break, and they are a cheaper alternative with the same benefits. Transfer the chopped/broken raspberries on to parchment paper. Melt the dark chocolate and pour over the raspberries. The surgeon recommends using 70% to 80% dark chocolate and adds, "The higher the cocoa percentage, the higher the fibre, antioxidants, and lower the sugar." Before the molten chocolate sets, quickly sprinkle the crushed pistachios on top. Freeze the prepared dessert for a minimum of one hour, or for however long you can resist eating. Gobble it up before anyone else asks for a share!

Health benefits

“This DIY dark chocolate, raspberry, and pistachio mix is a legit gut-and-brain snack,” says Dr Rajan. According to him, “Raspberries are rich in soluble fibre and polyphenols, good for the gut and brain.” The soluble fibres act as prebiotics for your gut microbes. Dark chocolate contains cocoa flavanols, which supports blood flow and brain function. The surgeon continues, “Pistachios add more prebiotic fibre, healthy fats, and polyphenols for both gut health and cognition.” They add more fibre diversity to your gut microbiome. He also adds that this snack gives you more fibre than five slices of whole wheat bread.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.