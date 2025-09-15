Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares his recipe of halwa parantha: Would you try this dessert?

Have you ever tried halwa parantha? Yes, you read that right. Unique recipes have populated the internet ever since the lockdown hit around 2020 and ignited the inner chef in people. However, this recipe of halwa parantha comes from the kitchen of Chef Sanjeev Kapoor. According to chef Sanjeev Kapoor, this dessert is a favourite street food from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh

In a blog post shared in July 2024 on his official culinary website, the chef shared his recipe for making the gigantic deep-fried parantha. According to him, this dessert is a favourite street food from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, where the main ingredients are refined flour, salt, ghee, milk, hydrogenated fat, fine semolina, edible red coloured water, green cardamom powder, and granulated sugar. The recipe serves 4, requires a prep time of 3 to 3.5 hours, and can be cooked in 40-45 minutes.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's recipe for halwa parantha

Ingredients

2½ cups refined flour (maida)

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup melted ghee

½ cup milk

Oil for greasing

Hydrogenated vegetable fat for shallow frying

1 cup fine semolina (barik rawa)

½ cup ghee

½ cup coloured water (1 teaspoon powdered edible red colour mixed with ¼ cup water)

½ teaspoon green cardamom powder

2 cups granulated sugar

For garnishing:

Desiccated coconut

Candied cherries

Green tutti fruity

Melon seeds

Charoli

Silver varq

Method

1. According to the chef, to make the dough for the parantha, take refined flour in a large parat, add salt and melted ghee and mix well. Add milk and knead well. Add 4 cups of water and knead into a soft dough. Cover with a damp muslin and set aside for 2-3 hours.

2. To make the halwa, heat ghee in a pan. Add semolina and sauté on medium heat till light golden.

3. Add 4 cups of hot water and mix well. Add the coloured water and mix till well combined. Add green cardamom powder and 1 cup of hot water and mix well. Cover and cook for 8-10 minutes.

4. Add sugar, mix and cook for 8-10 minutes.

5. Meanwhile, knead the dough for a minute and divide it into 3 equal portions. Shape each portion into a ball.

6. Grease the worktop with some oil, place a dough ball on it and spread it with your fingers into a large disc. Shape the remaining dough balls similarly.

7. Heat sufficient hydrogenated vegetable fat in a wide pan. Gently slide in the discs, one at a time, and shallow fry on both sides till golden brown. Drain on absorbent paper.

8. Transfer the halwa into a wide serving bowl. Spread it evenly and even out the top. Garnish with desiccated coconut, candied cherries, green tutti fruity, melon seeds, charoli and silver varq. Transfer the paranthe on a serving platter and serve hot with halwa.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.