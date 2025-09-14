Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares top 5 Indian oats recipes that should be part of your vegetarian diet: Dosa, upma, laddu

In the August 20 blog on his website, chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared 'delicious ways to enjoy oats every day'. He said, “If you think you know the best way to enjoy oats, well, it’s time to think again. These little grains are full of surprises, packed with protein, rich in fibre, and somehow still manage to feel indulgent.” Also read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's 5 high protein veg recipes for fitness enthusiasts: South Indian beetroot quinoa pachadi to salad Chef Sanjeev Kapoor says you can incorporate oats into your diet with these delicious and healthy recipes. (Sanjeevkapoor.com and Instagram/ Sanjeev Kapoor)

He added: “Oats are way more fun than their reputation suggests. It’s time to forget plain porridge and explore its many variations, whether crispy like a dosa, soft like laddoos... they work perfectly for breakfast, lunch, snacks, and even dessert. Here is a list of my favourite recipes that show just how playful, versatile, and downright delicious oats can be... the next time you’re reaching for oats, remember they don’t have to be predictable. With a simple twist, they can surprise you in the most delightful ways.”

Ahead are some of chef Sanjeev Kapoor's vegetarian recipes for dishes like oats sesame laddoo, oats dosa, moong and oats dosa, oats beetroot cheela and oats upma.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's recipe for oats sesame laddoo

⦿ Ingredients

1 cup oats

½ cup white sesame seeds

2 tbsps flax seeds

½ cup seedless dates, roughly chopped

1 cup chopped jaggery

2 tbsps peanut powder

½ cup pistachio powder

¼ tsp green cardamom power

2 tsps melted ghee

⦿ Method

1. Dry roast oats on medium heat for 4-5 minutes. Transfer in a plate and set aside to cool down.

2. Dry roast sesame seeds in the same pan for 2 minutes. Transfer in a plate and set aside to cool down.

3. Similarly dry roast flax seeds for a minute in the same pan. Set aside to cool down.

4. Transfer the roasted ingredients in the blender jar and blend to a coarse powder.

5. Add dates, jaggery and grind again. Transfer in a plate. Add peanut powder, pistachio powder, green cardamom powder and melted ghee and mix well.

6. Divide the mixture into equal portions and shape into roundels.

7. Serve.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's recipe for oats beetroot cheela



⦿Ingredients

1 cup roasted oats

2 medium beetroot, boiled, peeled, and roughly chopped

1 tbsp oil + for drizzling

1 tsp chopped garlic

4-5 button mushrooms, sliced

Salt to taste

2 tbsps finely chopped green capsicum

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

½ cup bean sprouts

¾ cup grated cottage cheese (paneer)

½ cup gram flour (besan)

½ inch ginger, chopped

2 green chillies, chopped

Green chutney to serve

⦿ Method

1. To make the stuffing, heat oil in a non-stick pan. Add garlic, and cook for 1 minute.

2. Add mushrooms, and sauté for 2-3 minutes. Add salt, green capsicum, crushed black peppercorns, and mix well. Cook for 1 minute. Transfer the mixture into a bowl.

3. Add bean sprouts and cottage cheese and mix well.

4. To make the batter, put roasted oats in a mixer jar. Add gram flour, ginger, green chillies, and salt. Add boiled beetroot and ½ cup water and grind to a fine paste. Pour the mixture into a bowl.

5. To make the cheela, heat a non-stick shallow pan. Add a ladleful of the batter and spread it into a disc. Drizzle oil, cover and cook for 2-3 minutes.

6. Add a portion of the stuffing on one side of the disc, and fold the disc in half. Cook for a few seconds. Transfer on a serving plate. Serve hot with green chutney.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's recipe for oats dosa

⦿ Ingredients

1 cup split skinless black gram (dhuli urad dal), soaked for 2 hours and drained

2 tbsps Bengal gram (chana dal), soaked for 1 hour and drained

¼ tsp fenugreek seeds (methi dana), soaked for 1 hour and drained

1 cup oats

Oil for drizzling

Coconut chutney to serve

⦿ Method

1. Put the soaked split skinless black gram in a mixer jar. Add soaked Bengal gram, soaked fenugreek seeds, oats and 1 cup water and grind to a fine paste. Set aside to ferment for 6-8 hours.

2. Add salt and mix well.

3. Heat a non-stick tawa. Pour a ladleful of the batter and spread it in a clockwise motion to make a disc. Drizzle oil and cook for 2 minutes. Fold in half and place on a serving plate.

4. Serve hot with coconut chutney.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's recipe for moong-oats dosa

⦿ Ingredients

1 ½ cup (moong) green gram sprouts

1 cup instant oats

1 cumin seeds

1 green chilli

1 inch ginger, roughly chopped

Oil for drizzling

Tomato Chutney

2 tbsps oil

8 = 10 curry leaves

1 medium onion, sliced

3 medium tomatoes, roughly chopped

Salt to taste

1/4 tsp red chilli powder

½ cup scraped coconut

1 tbsps coconut oil

½ tsp mustard seeds

A pinch of asafoetida

8 – 10 curry leaves

⦿ Method

1. Heat oil in a nonstick pan, curry leaves, onions and sauté till translucent.

2. Add tomatoes, salt, red chilli powder, mix well and cook for 4-5 minutes. Take the pan off the heat and allow it to cool.

3. Transfer the mixture into a blender jar, add scraped coconut and grind it into a smooth paste, transfer it into a bowl.

4. Heat a nonstick pan with coconut oil, add mustard seeds, asafoetida, curry leaves and cook for 30 seconds. Transfer the tadka over the tomato coconut mixture and mix well.

5. In a blender jar add moong sprouts, oats, cumin seeds, green chilli, ginger, salt, 1 cup water and grind it into a smooth batter.

6. Heat a nonstick tawa, add a ladleful of the batter and swirl spread evenly, add oil on the sides and cook for 4-5 minutes. Fold it into half and remove it.

7. Serve hot with prepared tomato chutney

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's recipe for oats upma

⦿ Ingredients

1½ cups oats

1 tbsp oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

A pinch asafoetida

8-10 curry leaves

1 tsp split black gram

½ inch ginger, finely chopped

1-2 green chillies, finely chopped

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 medium carrot, finely chopped

6-8 French beans, finely chopped

¼ cup green peas

1 tsp castor sugar

Salt to taste

4-6 fresh coriander sprigs

Juice of ½ lemon

⦿ Method

1. Dry-roast oats in a non-stick pan on low heat till golden.

2. Heat oil in a deep non-stick pan. Add cumin seeds and asafoetida and sauté for 30 seconds. Add curry leaves and mix.

3. Add split black gram and sauté till golden. Add ginger and green chillies and sauté for 30 seconds.

4. Add onion and sauté till golden. Add carrot, French beans and green peas, mix and cook for 1 minute.

5. Add castor sugar and salt to roasted oats and mix. Add it to vegetable mixture, mix and cook for 1 minute.

6. Add 2 cups warm water, mix, cover and cook for 1-2 minutes.

7. Finely chop coriander sprigs.

8. Add lemon juice and chopped coriander leaves to oats mixture, mix, cover and cook for 4-5 minutes or till oats soak till the water.

9. Serve hot.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.