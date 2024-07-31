 This morning, try this delicious and healthy protein-packed oats poha for breakfast - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

This morning, try this delicious and healthy protein-packed oats poha for breakfast

ByHT Lifestyle Desk
Jul 31, 2024 06:00 AM IST

Add a new flavourful twist to your regular morning oats with this delicious recipe. Checkout how to make oats poha.

Another morning, and you’re tired of oatmeals, but you’ve committed to having healthy breakfasts. Stick to your commitment without compromising on taste. If you’re looking for a nutritious option yet a delicious healthy meal that goes beyond your usual oatmeal, give oats poha a try. It's an unexpected pairing and a twisty fusion you didn’t expect, but you’ll find the nostalgic and spicy taste of poha with the goodness of oats refreshing your taste buds. Rich in fibre, protein, and important nutrients, it also helps in weight loss. With veggies, oats poha is more fulfilling than the regular poha.

Oatmeal is no doubt a classic but oat poha takes care of both taste and health. (Pinterest)
Oatmeal is no doubt a classic but oat poha takes care of both taste and health. (Pinterest)

ALSO READ: 6 healthy food swaps to support good gut health: Alternatives to white bread, ice creams, sugary beverages and more

Ingredients

(Recipe by Ruchi)

Rolled Oats

Roasted peanuts

Onions

Carrots

Frozen Peas

Tomatoes

Curry leaves

Mustard seeds

Coriander powder

Red chilli powder

Turmeric powder

Oil

Salt

ALSO READ: Boost your immune system: 10 foods to increase the intake of Vitamin C in your body

 

Method

  1. In a strainer, add the 1.5 cups of rolled oats. Sprinkle water lightly until it becomes soft. Be quick, and avoid overwatering to prevent the oats from getting soggy. Now, fluff the oats with a fork. The oats should be soft, not soggy or mushy. Leave it aside.
  2. Heat 2 tablespoon oil in a pan and add 1 teaspoon of mustard seeds and 5-7 curry leaves. Let them sputter. Next, add ¼ cup chopped carrots and ¼ cup thwarted frozen peas, Saute until they become tender. Now add ¼ cup finely chopped onions and tomatoes. Mix everything well and cook for another minute. Now add all the spices- 1 teaspoon Coriander powder, 1/2 teaspoon Red chilli powder, and 1/2 teaspoon Turmeric.
  3. Now, add the soft oats prepared earlier. Make sure the oats are properly covered with the masala, so mix everything well. Cook for another one to two minutes and enjoy it.

ALSO READ: Midnight Maggi cravings making you feel guilty? Indulge in these healthy midnight snacks instead

 

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Recipes / This morning, try this delicious and healthy protein-packed oats poha for breakfast
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On