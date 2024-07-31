This morning, try this delicious and healthy protein-packed oats poha for breakfast
Add a new flavourful twist to your regular morning oats with this delicious recipe. Checkout how to make oats poha.
Another morning, and you’re tired of oatmeals, but you’ve committed to having healthy breakfasts. Stick to your commitment without compromising on taste. If you’re looking for a nutritious option yet a delicious healthy meal that goes beyond your usual oatmeal, give oats poha a try. It's an unexpected pairing and a twisty fusion you didn’t expect, but you’ll find the nostalgic and spicy taste of poha with the goodness of oats refreshing your taste buds. Rich in fibre, protein, and important nutrients, it also helps in weight loss. With veggies, oats poha is more fulfilling than the regular poha.
Ingredients
(Recipe by Ruchi)
Rolled Oats
Roasted peanuts
Onions
Carrots
Frozen Peas
Tomatoes
Curry leaves
Mustard seeds
Coriander powder
Red chilli powder
Turmeric powder
Oil
Salt
Method
- In a strainer, add the 1.5 cups of rolled oats. Sprinkle water lightly until it becomes soft. Be quick, and avoid overwatering to prevent the oats from getting soggy. Now, fluff the oats with a fork. The oats should be soft, not soggy or mushy. Leave it aside.
- Heat 2 tablespoon oil in a pan and add 1 teaspoon of mustard seeds and 5-7 curry leaves. Let them sputter. Next, add ¼ cup chopped carrots and ¼ cup thwarted frozen peas, Saute until they become tender. Now add ¼ cup finely chopped onions and tomatoes. Mix everything well and cook for another minute. Now add all the spices- 1 teaspoon Coriander powder, 1/2 teaspoon Red chilli powder, and 1/2 teaspoon Turmeric.
- Now, add the soft oats prepared earlier. Make sure the oats are properly covered with the masala, so mix everything well. Cook for another one to two minutes and enjoy it.
