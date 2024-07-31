This morning, try this delicious and healthy protein-packed oats poha for breakfast

Another morning, and you’re tired of oatmeals, but you’ve committed to having healthy breakfasts. Stick to your commitment without compromising on taste. If you’re looking for a nutritious option yet a delicious healthy meal that goes beyond your usual oatmeal, give oats poha a try. It's an unexpected pairing and a twisty fusion you didn’t expect, but you’ll find the nostalgic and spicy taste of poha with the goodness of oats refreshing your taste buds. Rich in fibre, protein, and important nutrients, it also helps in weight loss. With veggies, oats poha is more fulfilling than the regular poha.

Oatmeal is no doubt a classic but oat poha takes care of both taste and health. (Pinterest)