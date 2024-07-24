Midnight Maggi cravings making you feel guilty? Indulge in these healthy midnight snacks instead

As soon as the clock strikes midnight, your stomach grumbles, and you’re irresistibly drawn to the kitchen to cook a bowl of Maggi. Late-night Maggi might be a vibe, but your gut health will never vibe. Midnight hunger pangs can affect anyone, whether it's boredom from a Netflix binge, restlessness over an exam in the morning, or simply genuine hunger. As you tiptoe to the kitchen, there's no shame in acknowledging these midnight cravings. However, it's important to be mindful of what you eat. A midnight craving doesn’t mean a free pass for greasy junk food. Occasional indulgence is acceptable, but frequent consumption can lead to health issues. Here are some healthy options for your midnight hunger. Midnight snacking can be guilty-free with these healthy snacks.

Makhana

Makhana is great for weight loss.(Pixabay)

Also known as fox nuts, makhana is a low-calorie snack packed with good proteins. With a big crunch in every bite, it’s louder than your stomach grumble and soon leaves you full and satisfied. Makhana is available in a wide variety of flavours and can be enjoyed roasted or plain.

Masala Oats

This is the perfect alternative for Maggie and other instant noodles. (Pinterest)

If you’re in the mood to shake your joints and whip up some comfort food, masala oats are perfect for you. You can indulge in delicious masala oats without feeling guilty. They’re easy to make and provide a hearty meal in the middle of the night. Be mindful of the portion to avoid bloating. If you prefer to avoid spices, you can also make plain oats.

Roasted Moong

Roasted moong is best for subtle hunger.(Pinterest)

When you’re peckish and feeling a twinge of mild hunger, but don’t want to eat a full meal, roasted moong is the best snack for a tiny appetite after midnight. Low in calories with big, crunchy bites, roasted moong is lightweight and easy to digest. It’s the right amount to satisfy your taste buds without filling you up.

Popcorn

Popcorn is a fun midnight snack.(Pexels)

If you’re having a late-night movie marathon with friends and craving something to munch on, popcorn is the ideal midnight snack. Make sure the popcorn is plain or moderately seasoned, nothing too salty or buttery. For a shared munching experience while watching a movie, popcorn ensures you stay full yet energetic throughout the night.

Yoghurt

Yoghurt has a calming effect on the gut. (Pexels)

For those on a strict diet who feel guilty about midnight snacking, yoghurt is a great choice. You can flavour it with seasoning or consume it plain, but make sure it’s unsweetened. Yoghurt is good for gut health and is loaded with probiotics.

So next time, don’t sneak into your kitchen. Everyone appreciates healthy snacks, even your parents. Who knows, if you’re caught, maybe your mum will join you and pop a few makhanas in her mouth.