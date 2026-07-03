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    Get to know... Amit Aggarwal

    Designer Amit Aggarwal (@AmitAggarwalOfficial) longs to go on a holiday, eat a nice gelato and have the ability to pause time

    Published on: Jul 03, 2026 3:14 AM IST
    By Christalle Fernandes
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    High point in life: The launch of my new ready-to-wear label, AM:IT.

    Amit Aggarwal says he’d swipe right on Sofia Vergara.
    Amit Aggarwal says he’d swipe right on Sofia Vergara.

    Low point in life: When I realise I haven’t made the time to go on a holiday.

    On my playlist: Om chanting by Tibetan monks; Kangaru, by Johann Johannsson; Yeh Nayan Dare Dare, by Hemant Kumar.

    On my speed dial: My life partner, Ankit Chawla.

    Today I’m craving: A nice gelato.

    Next big splurge: A vacation.

    Last thing I ordered online: Band-Aids and body scrub.

    App I check before bed: Instagram.

    Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: You’re in good hands.

    A secret skill I have: I can travel inwards.

    A superpower I wish I had: To pause time.

    I’d swipe right on: Sofia Vergara.

    My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: My dad taking me to Juhu beach, hoisting me on his shoulders, and playfully throwing me into the water.

    My most star-struck moment so far: Seeing Aishwarya Rai at age 16.

    My favourite bad habit: Smoking.

    A trait I despise in people: The inability to forgive.

    I won’t leave the house without…: My glasses.

    The best thing about fame: That it’s relative.

    The worst thing about fame: Also that it’s relative.

    From HT Brunch, July 04, 2026

    Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch

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