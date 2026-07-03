Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Go an octave higher

Skoda’s India story began with the Octavia. When it arrived in 2001, it redefined what a “premium” sedan could mean in India, giving the Czech brand an air of understated luxury. Across four generations, the hottest version has always worn an RS badge, except, oddly, the last one. The fourth-gen Octavia, sold here between 2021 and 2023, skipped the RS entirely. The new Octy RS, launched late last year, fixes that omission, but with a twist. It is now the only Octavia variant on sale. The Skoda Octavia RS is properly fast: 250kph top speed, 0 to 100kph in 6.4 seconds. Built on the 2024 facelift, the RS is easy to spot. It has a blacked-out grille with the RS badge front and centre and a more aggressive bumper. Its sport suspension drops ride height by 15mm for a hunkered stance (though the resulting 128mm of ground clearance will make you wary of speed-breakers). The 19-inch wheels look striking, but lean more EV than traditional RS muscle, while a lip spoiler, twin exhausts and contrasting reflector detailing tidy up the rear.

Inside, suede, contrast stitching and a carbon-fibre set a sporty tone.

Step inside. This is where the RS makes its strongest case. Suede, contrast stitching and a carbon-fibre set a sporty tone, while the front seats get thigh support. Less convincing are the tiny paddle shifters and stubby gear selector. Rear space is generous for six-footers, though the dark cabin theme and large front seats make it feel cosier than it is. True to Octavia tradition, practicality runs deep: 600 litres of boot space, rear seats that fold flat, and a space-saver spare tucked under the floor. The RS is fully loaded. The seats are powered with massage and heating functions (no ventilation, unfortunately), there are digital dials, and a new 13-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and CarPlay. Burying temperature controls inside that screen, with a touch slider for volume, is a step backward. A 360-degree camera, Matrix LED headlights and an 11-speaker Canton sound system round out the package, alongside 10 airbags and auto-emergency braking. The big miss: No sunroof, a feature that every car above ₹8 lakh in India now offers.

The car has digital dials and a new 13-inch touchscreen.